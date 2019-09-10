Siemens : New digital services increase productivity and availability of machine tools

Press Nuremberg, September 10, 2019 EMO 2019, Hall 9, Booth H50 New digital services increase productivity and availability of machine tools Digital Transformation Consulting CNC for the development of an individual digitalization strategy

Connection between the production network and higher-level networks even for third-party controllers through Brownfield Connectivity Services At EMO 2019 in Hanover, Siemens is presenting the latest services for the digitalization of machine tools. With its "Digital Transformation Awareness & Consulting CNC", Siemens offers a consulting service for the development of an individual digitalization strategy. In addition to workshops for the identification of action areas and development of the digitalization strategy, target group-specific training sessions provide more in-depth knowledge and promote wider acceptance of the digital transformation. With Brownfield Connectivity Services, Siemens is also offering additional services: using a gateway, users can connect both Sinumerik CNCs and controllers and automation solutions from third-party providers to higher- level networks. Digital Transformation Awareness & Consulting CNC and Brownfield Connectivity Services are part of Digital Motion Control Services, which enable Siemens to support its customers on the path toward digitalization. Digital Transformation Consulting CNC works together with the customer to identify potential for optimization. With its "Digitalization Check as a Service", Siemens (together with the customer) checks the suitability of machines for digitalization and creates a concrete implementation plan. Once the criteria are met for the "Digitalization Preparation" stage, the next step is "Implementation" of the digitalization solution. "Data and Process Analysis" are then used to determine measures for optimization, so that manufacturing processes can be specifically improved in the "Optimization" stage. To complete the portfolio, "Maintenance" Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Clarissa Haller Germany Reference number:PR201909065354EN Page 1/3

Digital Transformation Consulting CNC works together with the customer to identify potential for optimization. With its "Digitalization Check as a Service", Siemens (together with the customer) checks the suitability of machines for digitalization and creates a concrete implementation plan. Once the criteria are met for the "Digitalization Preparation" stage, the next step is "Implementation" of the digitalization solution. "Data and Process Analysis" are then used to determine measures for optimization, so that manufacturing processes can be specifically improved in the "Optimization" stage. To complete the portfolio, "Maintenance" ensures a high degree of availability for machines and systems. The new Digital Transformation Consulting CNC as an entry into digital transformation requires about a week, including preparation and post-processing, where the focus is three days of intensive consultation with the customer on site. In this time, Siemens experts analyze the status quo for the customer in terms of the production landscape. A digitalization strategy is then developed with concrete recommended actions to optimize production. Brownfield Connectivity Services support the connection of third-party controllers and older systems to higher-level networks. Siemens experts work with the customer to define the appropriate system architecture according to their requirements. The necessary gateway is then installed on an industrial PC and the required client for Sinumerik controllers is installed on the machine. Data backup before and after the installation is optional. With a Connectivity Maintenance contract, customers can ensure the connection is always up-to-date through hotfixes and service packs. By using the services, customers benefit from increased transparency within manufacturing, the complete networking of all existing manufacturing machines and the parallel forwarding of data to different target systems.

