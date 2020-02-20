Siemens : New smart building suite enables people-centric workplace experience

'The future of work demands a more productive, agile and flexible working environment while using resources responsibly and sustainably,' said Beat Vanza, CEO Solution & Service Portfolio, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. 'A digitalized, data-driven approach to the office environment ensures that workspaces are optimized for both employee and building performance.'

A recent study by consulting firm PwC found that positive working space conditions, plus a healthy work-life balance, are more important than salary to 75 percent of employees. A meta study by Continental Automated Buildings Association shows that targeted measures to improve the work environment have been found to reduce illnesses and absences by up to 20 percent, with some studies suggesting this could be as high as 60 percent.

The Siemens' suite includes technologies from Silicon Valley-based providers Comfy and Enlighted, both acquired by Siemens. Comfy delivers Software-as-a-Service workplace technologythat elevates the employee experience, increases space utilization and drives operational efficiency across global corporate offices. The open, vendor-agnostic platform offers a variety of reporting features and integrates with existing building systems and third party services. The Comfy app enables employees to connect directly with their work environment and find colleagues or book desks in an increasingly agile office setup.