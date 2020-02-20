Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 02/20 05:40:36 am
107.43 EUR   +0.51%
05:18aSIEMENS : New smart building suite enables people-centric workplace experience
PU
02/19EU unveils plan to rein in U.S. tech giants
RE
02/19SIEMENS : Wins Contract in the Middle East
DJ
Siemens : New smart building suite enables people-centric workplace experience

02/20/2020 | 05:18am EST

'The future of work demands a more productive, agile and flexible working environment while using resources responsibly and sustainably,' said Beat Vanza, CEO Solution & Service Portfolio, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. 'A digitalized, data-driven approach to the office environment ensures that workspaces are optimized for both employee and building performance.'

A recent study by consulting firm PwC found that positive working space conditions, plus a healthy work-life balance, are more important than salary to 75 percent of employees. A meta study by Continental Automated Buildings Association shows that targeted measures to improve the work environment have been found to reduce illnesses and absences by up to 20 percent, with some studies suggesting this could be as high as 60 percent.

The Siemens' suite includes technologies from Silicon Valley-based providers Comfy and Enlighted, both acquired by Siemens. Comfy delivers Software-as-a-Service workplace technologythat elevates the employee experience, increases space utilization and drives operational efficiency across global corporate offices. The open, vendor-agnostic platform offers a variety of reporting features and integrates with existing building systems and third party services. The Comfy app enables employees to connect directly with their work environment and find colleagues or book desks in an increasingly agile office setup.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 454 M
EBIT 2020 7 087 M
Net income 2020 5 365 M
Debt 2020 24 944 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 86 685 M
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128,73  €
Last Close Price 106,88  €
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-8.29%93 582
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.18%127 855
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.99%111 353
3M COMPANY-9.68%91 451
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.40%59 462
HITACHI, LTD.-10.35%35 853
