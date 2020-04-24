Log in
Siemens : Sacramento orders 20 light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility

04/24/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Press

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Munich, April 24, 2020

Sacramento orders 20 light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility

  • Latest generation S700 low-floor light rail vehicles
  • Manufactured in the Siemens Mobility Sacramento plant

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract from the U.S. operator Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) for 20 new light rail vehicles (LRVs). This is the first new order from Sacramento since the late 1980s, when SacRT ordered 36 U2A vehicles from Siemens Mobility. The contract, including the 20 trains, spare parts and tools is approximately US$100 million.

"This purchase is a major victory for SacRT and the Sacramento region," said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. "We are committed to providing innovative mobility solutions in our region and these new 20 low-floor light rail vehicles are another step forward."

"We are pleased to help dynamic cities like Sacramento meet their mobility needs. Siemens Mobility is committed to delivering trains that enhance passenger experience, increase value sustainably over their lifecycle and improve availability. In addition, these new trains will have a strong link to the area they serve, since they will be manufactured locally right at our Sacramento plant," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

The S700 low-floor light rail vehicles will have low-level boarding at every doorway, a spacious seating design, and larger windows for better light and views. They will feature improved accessibility with wider aisles, built-in storage space for luggage and areas for bicycles. In addition, the vehicles will have improved performance and optimized availability provided by condition monitoring,

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Frederick Jeske-Schoenhoven

Germany

Reference number: HQMOPR202004165856EN

Page 1/2

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press release

remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance.

The Siemens Mobility Sacramento plant manufactures the full range of vehicles from light rail and trams, to locomotives and passenger coaches. It is a full-scale modern manufacturing plant powered almost entirely by a two-megawatt solar installation.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/2RHGaet

Contact for journalists

Eva Haupenthal

Phone: +49 89 636 24421; E-mail:eva.haupenthal@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see:

www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.9 billion and had around 36,800 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

Reference number: HQMOPR202004165856EN

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:07:09 UTC
