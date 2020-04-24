Siemens : Sacramento orders 20 light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility

Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Munich, April 24, 2020

Sacramento orders 20 light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility

Latest generation S700 low-floor light rail vehicles

low-floor light rail vehicles Manufactured in the Siemens Mobility Sacramento plant

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract from the U.S. operator Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) for 20 new light rail vehicles (LRVs). This is the first new order from Sacramento since the late 1980s, when SacRT ordered 36 U2A vehicles from Siemens Mobility. The contract, including the 20 trains, spare parts and tools is approximately US$100 million.

"This purchase is a major victory for SacRT and the Sacramento region," said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. "We are committed to providing innovative mobility solutions in our region and these new 20 low-floor light rail vehicles are another step forward."

"We are pleased to help dynamic cities like Sacramento meet their mobility needs. Siemens Mobility is committed to delivering trains that enhance passenger experience, increase value sustainably over their lifecycle and improve availability. In addition, these new trains will have a strong link to the area they serve, since they will be manufactured locally right at our Sacramento plant," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

The S700 low-floor light rail vehicles will have low-level boarding at every doorway, a spacious seating design, and larger windows for better light and views. They will feature improved accessibility with wider aisles, built-in storage space for luggage and areas for bicycles. In addition, the vehicles will have improved performance and optimized availability provided by condition monitoring,