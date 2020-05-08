Log in
Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Says Worst Is Still to Come as Coronavirus Hits Profits

05/08/2020 | 03:36am EDT

By Ruth Bender

BERLIN--Siemens AG said Friday that it expects an even bigger hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter ending June after the German engineering giant's profits and orders tumbled in the first three months of 2020 due to the current crisis.

"Many of our key industries are impacted strongly," said Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, citing automakers, airlines and machine building, where Siemens expects the full impact of government lockdowns to be felt in the months April to June. Beyond that, Siemens said it can't yet make reliable predictions and pulled its previous guidance.

Siemens' industrial profit, a core measure of its operating performance, fell 18% to 1.59 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the three months ended March, as all industrial businesses were hurt by the pandemic. Orders fell 8% due to sharp declines at the train-engineering business.

Sales, however, fell only 1% to EUR14.23 billion as medical technology business Siemens Healthineers was able to offset declining sales at the trains division and digital industries.

Despite the current challenges, Siemens is sticking to the timetable for the spin off and listing of its Siemens Energy business before the end of September. In the long run, Mr. Kaeser said he expects the trend of factory automation and digitalization to accelerate as a result of this pandemic, which should provide new growth opportunities for Siemens.

Write to Ruth Bender at ruth.bender@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 84 144 M
EBIT 2020 5 430 M
Net income 2020 4 013 M
Debt 2020 28 014 M
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 66 988 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 101,22  €
Last Close Price 84,31  €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-27.66%72 240
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.98%93 198
3M COMPANY-17.39%83 829
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%53 445
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.63%49 834
HITACHI, LTD.0.13%27 935
