Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Signs Service, Construction Contracts for Russian Power Plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:22am EDT

By Kim Richters

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Wednesday that it has signed contracts with two Russian chemical companies worth a total of 290 million euros ($316.3 million).

The German engineering giant said that it has agreed with PJSC Kazanorgsintez to build an industrial power plant in Tatarstan, Russia, acting as general contractor for the site and providing a SGT5-2000E gas turbine and a SST-600 steam turbine.

Siemens expects the site, for which it also agreed a service contract, to start commercial operations in 2023.

The company also signed a service contract for a power plant owned by PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, it said. Both companies are part of Russian investment company TAIF Group, according to Siemens.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
05:22aSIEMENS : Signs Service, Construction Contracts for Russian Power Plants
DJ
04:28aSIEMENS : signs contract for turnkey construction of industrial power plant in T..
PU
03:06aSIEMENS : Buhari Restates 25 GW Electricity Plan for Nigeria
AQ
10/01SIEMENS : Web-based visualization system sets new standards for industrial opera..
PU
10/01SIEMENS : Mobility receives certificate from TÜV SÜD for the cybersecurity of it..
PU
10/01SIEMENS : Now Offers Real Estate Management for External Clients
DJ
10/01SIEMENS : Real Estate expands into the market
PU
10/01SIEMENS : Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Prime..
PU
09/30SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : to Buy Majority Stake in US Health-Care Consultancy
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 667 M
EBIT 2019 6 880 M
Net income 2019 5 032 M
Debt 2019 21 982 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 76 506 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 119,04  €
Last Close Price 96,93  €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-0.58%84 654
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.28.07%121 741
3M COMPANY-16.88%94 576
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.74%78 020
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.20.55%50 621
HITACHI, LTD.45.81%35 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group