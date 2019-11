By Olivia Bugault

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that one of its Vietnamese steam power plants will become a combined cycle power plant, increasing electrical capacity by roughly 780 megawatts.

"The modernized plant will be fired with regasified liquefied natural gas instead of the oil that has been used to date," the German conglomerate said.

In total, the plant's electrical capacity will be of roughly 1,200 megawatts, Siemens said.

