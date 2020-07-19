Siemens : acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology

Siemens AG Press Release

At 7nm and below, detailed routing must be considered during placement. Avatar pioneered a detailed-route-centric architecture that has been built bottom-up on a unified in-memory data model, designed to enable all engines to access full design data and attributes at any time. This empowers each engine (placement, routing, timing, optimization, clock tree synthesis, etc.) to dynamically invoke other engines incrementally.

"Avatar's approach can lead to excellent correlation through all phases of place and route, with improved PPA results," said Ping San Tzeng, Chief Technical Officer, Avatar Integrated Systems. "As a part of Siemens, Avatar can further develop this approach, accelerate R&D, and grow market share by leveraging a much larger pool of resources. We are proud of our technical achievements and well-known record for excellent customer support and look forward to enhancing these strengths as part of Siemens."

Avatar's products are built on technologies acquired from ATopTech Inc. in 2017. The product line includes Aprisa, a netlist-to-GDSfull-functionblock-level physical implementation tool, and Apogee, a complete top-level prototyping, floor-planning and chip assembly tool. The industry's top semiconductor foundries have qualified Avatar's products for designs at established and advanced process nodes, such as 28nm and 7nm - with 6nm and 5nm currently under development.

Siemens' acquisition of Avatar is expected to close in the second half of 2020. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

