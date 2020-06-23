Press

Cambridge, UK, June 23, 2020

Siemens acquires UltraSoC to drive design for silicon lifecycle management

• Acquisition expands Xcelerator portfolio and creates data-driven product lifecycle management solutions for system-on-chip (SoC)

• Integration of cybersecurity, functional safety, and the management of complexity can enhance product quality, safety, and time-to-revenue across industries ranging from automotive and factory automation to high-performance computing

Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC). Siemens plans to integrate UltraSoC's technology into the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor's Tessent™ software product suite. The addition of UltraSoC to Siemens enables a unified data-driven infrastructure that can enhance product quality, safety and cybersecurity, and the creation of a comprehensive solution to help semiconductor industry customers overcome key pain points including manufacturing defects, software and hardware bugs, device early-failure and wear-out, functional safety, and malicious attacks.

"Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC means that for the first time our customers can access not just design-for-test, but a comprehensive 'Design for Lifecycle Management' solution for system-on-chips, including functional safety, security and optimization," says Brady Benware, Tessent Vice President and General Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By utilizing design augmentation to detect, mitigate and eliminate risks throughout the SoC lifecycle, customers can radically improve time-to-revenue, product quality & safety, and profitability. UltraSoC has a

Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Clarissa Haller Germany Reference number: HQDIPR202006225912EN

fast-growing business and impressive customer list and, as part of Siemens, can complement Tessent to create a truly unique offering in the market."

UltraSoC is a pioneer of embedding monitoring hardware into complex SoCs to enable "fab-to-field" analytics capabilities designed to accelerate silicon bring-up, optimize product performance, and confirm that devices are operating "as designed" for functional safety and cybersecurity purposes. Tessent is a market leader in SoC design-for-test (DFT) solutions, and has established strengths in the field of automotive functional safety via its Tessent Safety Ecosystem.These two highly complementary offerings are the foundation of a complete package of solutions, encompassing semiconductor design and production, functional safety, cybersecurity, and functional optimization of products in the field.

The combination of Siemens and UltraSoC technology can benefit the entire semiconductor product lifecycle, including structural, electrical, and functional capabilities of SoCs. It also supports Siemens' comprehensive digital twin with UltraSoC providing monitoring of the real device.

"This acquisition accelerates UltraSoC's vision at a much larger scale with the incredible team, assets, industry know-how and footprint of Siemens," said Rupert Baines, CEO, UltraSoC. "Being part of one of the world's foremost technology companies will allow UltraSoC to better serve our customers by accelerating R&D, leveraging a much larger pool of go-to-market resources, and an enormous global infrastructure. It has been clear since our initial meeting that UltraSoC and Siemens share a vision on how technology businesses can transform their operations end-to-end, from design conception to field deployment and we are excited to join the community."

UltraSoC's products are widely used in the automotive, high-performance computing, storage and semiconductor industries. The company was recently selected as a participant in the DARPA AISS (Automatic Implementation of Secure Silicon) program; and is a member of the Secure-CAV consortium, an ambitious collaborative project that aims to improve the safety and security of tomorrow's connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC is due to close in the fourth quarter of Siemens' fiscal year 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.Siemens Digital Industries Software - Where today meets tomorrow.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/2NhJ5It

For further information on Siemens' SoC offerings, please see www.siemens.com/mentor

Contact for journalists

Natalie Navales

Phone: +1 314 264 8671; E-mail:Natalie.Navales@siemens.com

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.