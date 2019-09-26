Log in
SIEMENS AG

Siemens : and Grundfos sign digital partnership to tackle global water challenges and save energy

09/26/2019 | 10:58am EDT

By combining their complementary expertise and knowledge in a long-term co-development digital partnership, both Siemens and Grundfos will benefit customers by creating synergies that extend beyond the sum of their parts. Both parties are entering into this partnership with the aim of achieving sustainable global change by joining forces in digital solutions.

'We are delighted to be further extending our collaboration with Grundfos,' states Klaus Helmrich, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries. 'Siemens and Grundfos are combining the competences of both companies in order to support our joint customer base in their digital transformation and in the implementation of intelligent solutions. Solutions from our Digital Enterprise portfolio can be used, for example, to increase the uptime of pumps and motors and to optimize their operation. Our MindSphere open cloud-based IoT operating system combined with Grundfos IoT solutions can optimize pump and motor schedules in order to maximize uptime and minimize energy consumption.' In addition, MindSphere can be used to acquire data and knowledge, which enables us to operate buildings in a more user-friendly and efficient way.

'Our purpose is to pioneer solutions that contribute to solving the world's water and climate challenges. To live up to that purpose, we are on a major digital transformation journey to supplement our pump solutions business by also becoming a digital solution and service provider. Partnering with Siemens is a big step in this direction,' says Mads Nipper, CEO, Grundfos. He adds: 'Our companies have a strong position based on quality offerings and we want to strengthen this position by adding a digital layer. Ten percent of all electric energy in the world is used by pumps. Through this partnership we can provide intelligent, efficient solutions for reducing energy consumption, making a substantial difference when it comes to combatting climate change.'

Siemens and Grundfos pledge to lead the way on global sustainability and share the aim of making a positive impact on Sustainable Development Goals 6 (Clean water and sanitation) and 13 (Climate action).

By 2030, Grundfos aspires to be Climate Positive, and the company aims to halve its own water consumption by 2025. By 2030, Grundfos will have contributed to providing safely managed drinking water to 300 million people in need. In addition, through water efficiency and water treatment, the company will have saved 50 billion cubic meters of fresh water.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:57:00 UTC
