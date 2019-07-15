Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : and partners to invest 30 million euros in Goerlitz site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens, the state of Saxony and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft are creating around 100 new jobs by investing roughly 30 million euros (£26.96 million) at the engineering company's site in Goerlitz, eastern Germany.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens, the state of Saxony and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft are creating around 100 new jobs by investing roughly 30 million euros (£26.96 million) at the engineering company's site in Goerlitz, eastern Germany.

The partners are establishing an innovation campus and a company start-up accelerator on the site of Siemens's industrial steam turbine plant, which currently employs 800 people.

The aim is to encourage other technology and industrial companies as well as startups and research institutes to establish operations in the region close to the border with Poland.

Siemens and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a German research organisation, will also establish a hydrogen research laboratory to study the production, storage and use of hydrogen, the company said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
09:37aSIEMENS : and partners to invest 30 million euros in Goerlitz site
RE
05:15aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/12SIEMENS PAK : Board of directors meeting of Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company..
AQ
07/11SIEMENS : Mobility builds 73 trams for Munich; SWM and MVG order additional Aven..
AQ
07/11Elliott outspends rivals as corporate activism turns to Germany
RE
05/27SIEMENS : Egypt considers two takeover offers for Siemens power plants
AQ
05/27SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/24SIEMENS : teams up with Alphabets Chronicle to protect energy infrastructure
AQ
05/24SIEMENS : helps Vietnam build smart infrastructure
AQ
05/22SIEMENS : Partners With Alphabet's Chronicle on Energy Industry Cybersecurity
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 86 203 M
EBIT 2019 7 168 M
Net income 2019 5 103 M
Debt 2019 22 088 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 79 107 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123  €
Last Close Price 99,7  €
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG2.36%89 029
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL34.08%127 020
3M COMPANY-9.03%97 439
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.99%88 167
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.57%47 847
HITACHI, LTD.42.83%36 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About