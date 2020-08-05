Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : announces changes to managing board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:54pm EDT
The Siemens logo is seen near a building in Siemensstadt in Berlin

Siemens announced changes to its managing board on Wednesday as the German engineering giant prepares for life after Chief Executive Joe Kaeser.

The trains to industrial software maker said company veteran Klaus Helmrich, the current head of its digital industries division, will retire in March next year and be replaced by Cedrik Neike, the current head of Smart Infrastructure, effective from Oct. 1.

Matthias Rebellius, currently the chief operating officer of Smart Infrastructure, will join Siemens' managing board and take Neike's role as head of the business which automates buildings.

Siemens also gave details about the handover from Kaeser to deputy Chief Executive Roland Busch replacing Kaeser, a change which has already been announced.

Kaeser, who has led Siemens since 2013, will hand over to Busch after the annual general meeting on February 5 next year. Busch will also be responsible for Siemens 2021 business year, which begins on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
12:54pSIEMENS : announces changes to managing board
RE
12:12pSIEMENS : completes Managing Board team as of October 1, 2020
PU
08/04SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 IgG A..
DJ
08/04SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
08/04SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/04SIEMENS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/03Nasdaq hits record high close as traders eye M&A and stimulus
RE
08/03Microsoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus
RE
08/03Siemens Healthineers plans two-step 7.5 billion euro capital hike for Varian ..
RE
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher to Start the Month -- Updat..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 648 M 67 349 M 67 349 M
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 770 M 4 770 M
Net Debt 2020 31 197 M 37 091 M 37 091 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 87 845 M 103 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,98 €
Last Close Price 110,56 €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-5.13%103 396
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.76%103 394
3M COMPANY-14.29%87 100
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.04%58 476
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.98%53 745
HITACHI, LTD.-26.83%29 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group