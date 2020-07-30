Log in
Siemens : compressors selected for gas reservoir storage project with Saudi Aramco

07/30/2020 | 07:56am EDT

Press release

Munich, July 30, 2020

Siemens compressors selected for gas reservoir storage project with Saudi Aramco

  • Siemens Energy to supply 20 compressor trains for a critical gas project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
  • The project will enable the operator to manage its surplus gas volumes efficiently to meet seasonal demands

Siemens Energy was selected to provide centrifugal compressor systems for Saudi Aramco's Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) project. The plant includes a gas injection facility with a capacity of 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) (42,475,270 cubic meters per day, or m3/d) and a withdrawal facility capable of processing up to 2,000 MMSCFD (56,633,693 m3/d) of gas.

Siemens Energy received the order from Samsung Engineering, who was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the entire project earlier this year.

The project, located 162 miles (260 kilometers) east of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, includes a plant that will take surplus pipelines gas in the winter months and inject it into an existing depleted field. From here, it can be withdrawn when needed to meet high summer demand.

Contact for journalists

Janet Ofano

Phone: +1 803-389-6753E-mail: janet.ofano@siemens.com

Siemens Energy is a registered trademark licensed by Siemens AG

Page 1 of 3

Press release

Siemens Energy will supply the required 20 compression trains. Ten trains will be built for the injection portion of the plant, and another 10 trains will be used for the withdrawal portion of the plant.

"We have a track record of fastest delivery times and a dedicated local workforce to produce these units in our Dammam facility in line with our commitment to Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add program," said Arja Talakar, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications Products for Siemens Energy.

This order builds on Siemens' recent successful supply of compressor trains for other Saudi Aramco projects, including the new Fadhill gas plant and the Hawiyah gas expansion project.

"Siemens Energy is honored to receive this order, which we believe is due to our proven ability to deliver better compressor performance and flawless execution, which ultimately results in lower life cycle costs," added Patrice Laporte, Head of North America Industrial Applications Products.

Above: DATUM compressors, like the one above, offer maximum performance for all pressure and flow applications.

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Energy is a registered trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Page 2 of 3

Press release

This press release and a press picture are available at www.sie.ag/306ie9v

For further information on Siemens Gas and Power, please see www.siemens.com/energy

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG is the global energy business of the Siemens group, which has been working with its customers on solutions for the evolving demands of industry and society for more than 150 years. With planned stock listing, Siemens' energy business will operate independently as Siemens Energy in the future.

It will offer broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries. With its products, solutions, systems, and services, Siemens Energy will address the extraction, processing, and transport of oil and gas as well as power and heat generation in central and distributed thermal power plants, and power transmission and technologies for the energy transformation, including storage and sector-coupling solutions. The majority stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will round out its future-oriented portfolio. With its commitment to leading the way in decarbonization of the global energy system, Siemens Energy will be a partner of choice for companies, governments, and customers on their path to a more sustainable future. With around 90,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Energy will help shape the energy systems of today and tomorrow. www.siemens-energy.com.

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Energy is a registered trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:55:18 UTC
