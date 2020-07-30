Munich, July 30, 2020

Siemens compressors selected for gas reservoir storage project with Saudi Aramco

Siemens Energy to supply 20 compressor trains for a critical gas project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

The project will enable the operator to manage its surplus gas volumes efficiently to meet seasonal demands

Siemens Energy was selected to provide centrifugal compressor systems for Saudi Aramco's Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) project. The plant includes a gas injection facility with a capacity of 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) (42,475,270 cubic meters per day, or m3/d) and a withdrawal facility capable of processing up to 2,000 MMSCFD (56,633,693 m3/d) of gas.

Siemens Energy received the order from Samsung Engineering, who was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the entire project earlier this year.

The project, located 162 miles (260 kilometers) east of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, includes a plant that will take surplus pipelines gas in the winter months and inject it into an existing depleted field. From here, it can be withdrawn when needed to meet high summer demand.