Siemens : equips desalination plants in Saudi Arabia with process automation

Almost 95 percent of water on earth is saline and cannot be used as drinking water or for irrigation purposes. The desalination of seawater provides an opportunity to obtain additional drinking water or process water for people, industry and agriculture. In 2017, Siemens was commissioned by Rawafid Industrial and Advanced Water Technology (AWT) to set up a drinking water production plant on the coast of the Persian Gulf. The completed Al Khafji reverse osmosis desalination plant in North East Saudi Arabia is the world's largest solar-powered plant of its kind. Here, sea water is converted to fresh water through a two-stage reverse osmosis process powered by photovoltaic energy. Rawafid Industrial relied on

Siemens has received a follow-up order from the A3C consortium (Rawafid Industrial, Advanced Water Technology, SETE and Al Fatah) to equip eight seawater desalination plants in Saudi Arabia with electrical equipment. The new plants for seawater desalination using the principle of reverse osmosis are spread along the West coast of Saudi Arabia. The total capacity of the plants will be 240,000 cubic meters per day, with a power consumption of just three kilowatts per cubic meter of produced water, which is below the usual value and will provide significant energy savings. The scope of supply from Siemens includes hardware and software engineering, power distribution, PCS7 automation, medium and low voltage converters, Industrial Ethernet communication technology and process instrumentation for eight reverse osmosis plants, plus plant commissioning. The project will follow a tight schedule, with commissioning planned from autumn 2019.

solutions from Siemens for the electrical equipment, automation with integrated drive technology, communication and instrumentation. Through the efficient use of solar power, the plant reduces carbon dioxide emissions significantly compared with plants supplied with energy from non-renewable sources. In addition, the Siemens technology ensures system availability of about 98 percent. The vertical and horizontal integration of all electrical components reduces OPEX (Operational Expenditure) costs as well as maintenance times. Centralized process monitoring and automation ensure maximum energy efficiency and a sustainable water supply.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the