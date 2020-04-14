Log in
Siemens : gas turbines selected for upgrade project with Ascend Performance Materials

04/14/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Press

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Houston, April 14, 2020

Siemens gas turbines selected for upgrade project with Ascend Performance Materials

  • Siemens Gas and Power to supply three 33-MW industrial gas turbines to Ascend's Decatur, Alabama facility
  • The project will enable the chemical materials manufacturer to increase operating efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint

Siemens Gas and Power was recently selected to provide three 33-megawatt (MW) SGT-700B industrial gas turbines for a Long-Term Program (LTP) with Ascend Performance Materials' nylon intermediate and specialty chemicals facility in Decatur, Alabama. This project will allow Ascend Performance Materials to retire assets that currently provide process steam for the facility. The shift to gas turbines for steam generation is part of Ascend's long-term sustainability strategy to improve its environmental footprint and accelerate the growth of expanding its core businesses.

The LTP is scheduled for eight years. Under the terms, Siemens Gas and Power will perform all scheduled outages for the duration of the program. The LTP also calls for Siemens Gas and Power to upgrade, at the time of the first inspection, the B-series generators to C-series models (35 MW rating) to operate in a cogeneration application.

The gas turbines will be manufactured in Siemens Gas and Power's Finspång, Sweden plant in time for project commissioning, which is expected in Q4 2021.

The SGT-700 gas turbine, with a 6,500-rpm,two-stage uncooled free-power turbine that may operate at 50 to 105 percent of its nominal shaft speed, is designed for higher output and efficiency under a range of operating conditions. And with its high exhaust heat and ability to handle sudden load changes, the SGT-700 is ideal for simple cycle, combined cycle, cogeneration, and other heating applications.

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Press Release

"Ascend Performance Materials knew that gen-sets would help them meet their future power generation needs while also lowering their emissions," said Gabriel Popescu, Vice President of Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Services, North America.

"They expressed that much of the reason they selected Siemens is the confidence they have in us and our product. We have supplied other power generation equipment to Ascend in the past, and we have the manufacturing and logistics expertise to support their future power needs within a very short delivery window."

"This project is transformational for our company, and we're pleased to have Siemens Gas and Power as our supplier," said Phil McDivitt, President and CEO of Ascend. "Their proven track record and our shared commitment to sustainability make Siemens Gas and Power a natural choice for a partnership."

Above: With high exhaust heat and the ability to handle sudden load changes, the SGT-700 is ideal for simple cycle, combined cycle, cogeneration, and other heating applications.

This press release and press pictures are available at www.siemens.com/press

For further information on Siemens Gas and Power, please see www.siemens.com/energy

For further information on the SGT-700gas turbine, visit https://sie.ag/3e1tf0K

Contact for journalists

Janet Ofano

Tel.: +1 803-389-6753 / Email: janet.ofano@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Press Release

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG is the global energy business of the Siemens group, which has been working with its customers on solutions for the evolving demands of industry and society for more than 150 years. With planned stock listing, Siemens' energy business will operate independently as Siemens Energy in the future. It will offer broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries. With its products, solutions, systems, and services, Siemens Energy will address the extraction, processing, and transport of oil and gas as well as power and heat generation in central and distributed thermal power plants, and power transmission and technologies for the energy transformation, including storage and sector- coupling solutions. The majority stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will round out its future-oriented portfolio. With its commitment to leading the way in decarbonization of the global energy system, Siemens Energy will be a partner of choice for companies, governments, and customers on their path to a more sustainable future. With around 90,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Energy will help shape the energy systems of today and tomorrow. www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 13:07:06 UTC
