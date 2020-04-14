Press Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG Houston, April 14, 2020

Siemens gas turbines selected for upgrade project with Ascend Performance Materials

Siemens Gas and Power to supply three 33-MW industrial gas turbines to Ascend's Decatur, Alabama facility

33-MW industrial gas turbines to Ascend's Decatur, Alabama facility The project will enable the chemical materials manufacturer to increase operating efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint

Siemens Gas and Power was recently selected to provide three 33-megawatt (MW) SGT-700B industrial gas turbines for a Long-Term Program (LTP) with Ascend Performance Materials' nylon intermediate and specialty chemicals facility in Decatur, Alabama. This project will allow Ascend Performance Materials to retire assets that currently provide process steam for the facility. The shift to gas turbines for steam generation is part of Ascend's long-term sustainability strategy to improve its environmental footprint and accelerate the growth of expanding its core businesses.

The LTP is scheduled for eight years. Under the terms, Siemens Gas and Power will perform all scheduled outages for the duration of the program. The LTP also calls for Siemens Gas and Power to upgrade, at the time of the first inspection, the B-series generators to C-series models (35 MW rating) to operate in a cogeneration application.

The gas turbines will be manufactured in Siemens Gas and Power's Finspång, Sweden plant in time for project commissioning, which is expected in Q4 2021.

The SGT-700 gas turbine, with a 6,500-rpm,two-stage uncooled free-power turbine that may operate at 50 to 105 percent of its nominal shaft speed, is designed for higher output and efficiency under a range of operating conditions. And with its high exhaust heat and ability to handle sudden load changes, the SGT-700 is ideal for simple cycle, combined cycle, cogeneration, and other heating applications.