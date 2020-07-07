Log in
Siemens : launches new platform to create customer-specific apps for distribution grids

07/07/2020 | 05:19am EDT

The apps serve different purposes. For example, the first one analyzes weather data. The second app controls wind turbines based on these analyses, while the third is used to optimize the storage of the energy generated. The shared database with the remote terminal unit (RTU) supports consistent, distributed data processing and simultaneously reduces the number of hardware interfaces needed. As a result, it is possible to operate three completely independent applications on a single hardware component, keeping control cabinets compact. This saves space, reduces installation costs as well as spare parts inventory expenses. The devices can be serviced quickly and easily via remote access.

'The new Siapp application enables customers to create their own functions and adapt global products to local requirements. They can also develop their own dashboard,' said Robert Klaffus, CEO Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. 'It's now possible to combine different access-protected functions on a single, reliable processor module, as if the hardware were proprietary. With this easy-to-implement distributed solution, we are once again at the forefront of energy automation. Our first customer is already running Siapp successfully.'

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:18:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 56 472 M 63 768 M 63 768 M
Net income 2020 4 045 M 4 568 M 4 568 M
Net Debt 2020 31 233 M 35 268 M 35 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 85 764 M 96 985 M 96 844 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 107,94 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-7.38%96 985
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.82%103 326
3M COMPANY-10.38%90 939
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.89%61 230
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.80%56 128
HITACHI, LTD.-24.41%31 456
