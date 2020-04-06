Siemens : offers new solution for diverse requirements in network management

Siemens AG Press release

The new Sinec PNI (Primary Network Initialization) commissioning tool enables the quick and easy initialization of Scalance and Ruggedcom network components. Controllers/CPUs (Central Processing Units) can also be initialized with this tool. This expansion of the Sinec family portfolio to include the Sinec PNI tool offers convenient basic initialization and ensures the availability of network components.

Both new tools are ideal additions to the efficient Sinec NMS (Network Management System). The new version V1.0 SP1 of Sinec NMS can also be used to manage security-related aspects in the network. This includes for example firewall and NAT (Network Address Translation) management with device-specific rules as well as the policy-based configuration of the network infrastructure and Syslog client. Firewall components can be configured conveniently and efficiently from a central point. Sinec NMS offers a local documentation function via audit trails, which document user activities automatically with a time stamp. This means that audit log entries can be traced without problems. This saves time and effort during investigations and can be used to prove the revision security of data. For further analysis, this audit log information can be forwarded to a central location via the Syslog interface in Sinec NMS (as a Syslog client). In addition, Sinec NMS V1.0 SP1 can be used to centrally monitor, manage and configure tens of thousands of devices in networks of different sizes and with varying segmentation.

This press release is available here https://sie.ag/336kD3V

More information is available at www.siemens.com/sinec

