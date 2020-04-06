Log in
SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens : offers new solution for diverse requirements in network management

04/06/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Press

Nuremberg, April 6, 2020

Siemens offers new solution for diverse requirements in network management

  • New Sinec software family offers a range of functions for efficient network management
  • Quick and easy initialization of Scalance and Ruggedcom network components with Sinec PNI commissioning tool
  • Central network services at a glance with Sinec INS
  • New version V1.0 SP1 of Sinec NMS can also be used to manage security- related areas in the network

With the new Sinec software family, Siemens offers a range of functions in the field of network management. The Sinec software family meets the diverse requirements of a modern industrial network and helps users to overcome the challenges of digitalization, such as the ever-growing number of network devices as well as the security and clarity of increasingly complex networks. Alongside the Sinec NMS Network Management System, two additional Sinec tools - Sinec INS and Sinec PNI - offer even more options for comprehensive network management.

The new Sinec INS (Infrastructure Network Services) is a software tool for central network services. It provides customers with a quick and easy overview of all network services via a unified user interface. The tool offers general network services, which specifically benefit Operational Technology (OT). Using Sinec INS, the OT can create an autonomous network - independent of IT services - and the network can for example be hosted in an OT data center. This includes various servers such as DHCP (IP address management), Syslog (collection of events in the network), NTP (time management), Radius (authentication in the network) and TFTP (for firmware updates on network components).

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Clarissa Haller

Germany

Reference number: DIPR202003105829EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press release

The new Sinec PNI (Primary Network Initialization) commissioning tool enables the quick and easy initialization of Scalance and Ruggedcom network components. Controllers/CPUs (Central Processing Units) can also be initialized with this tool. This expansion of the Sinec family portfolio to include the Sinec PNI tool offers convenient basic initialization and ensures the availability of network components.

Both new tools are ideal additions to the efficient Sinec NMS (Network Management System). The new version V1.0 SP1 of Sinec NMS can also be used to manage security-related aspects in the network. This includes for example firewall and NAT (Network Address Translation) management with device-specific rules as well as the policy-based configuration of the network infrastructure and Syslog client. Firewall components can be configured conveniently and efficiently from a central point. Sinec NMS offers a local documentation function via audit trails, which document user activities automatically with a time stamp. This means that audit log entries can be traced without problems. This saves time and effort during investigations and can be used to prove the revision security of data. For further analysis, this audit log information can be forwarded to a central location via the Syslog interface in Sinec NMS (as a Syslog client). In addition, Sinec NMS V1.0 SP1 can be used to centrally monitor, manage and configure tens of thousands of devices in networks of different sizes and with varying segmentation.

This press release is available here https://sie.ag/336kD3V

More information is available at www.siemens.com/sinec

Contact for journalists

Katharina Zoefeld

Phone: +49 172 5876725; E-mail:katharina.zoefeld@siemens.com

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MediaServiceIndand www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Blog: https://blogs.siemens.com/mediaservice-industries-en

Reference number: DIPR202003105829EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press release

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world- leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at

www.siemens.com.

Reference number: DIPR202003105829EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:05:04 UTC
