Siemens : offers real-time locating system for a safe production environment and optimized production processes

07/12/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Press

Nuremberg, July 9, 2020

Achema Halle 11, Stand C3

Siemens offers real-time locating system for a safe production environment and optimized production processes

  • Using proven hardware and software, Siemens develops a solution for social distancing at the workplace

  • Companies can simulate and manage the possible risks to their employees while at the same time increasing the productivity of their plants

  • Simatic Real-time Locating Systems (RTLS) plus SieTrace software provide location information which customers can use to control their manufacturing processes and to design their operating procedures future-proof

Siemens uses a combination of hardware and software to offer a new solution for the challenges that companies face as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The solution enables companies to quickly and efficiently control how employees interact with one another, with the production line and with the plant setup. The integrated digital twin helps the company to simulate the safety of employees, to test and optimize the setup of work areas, to validate safety measures, and thus to design future-proof production lines.

It is not just a case of re-establishing operating processes with new standards; the safety of each individual employee in terms of social distancing will also be a much more important consideration in future. The Simatic RTLS Real-time Locating System offers companies a means of measuring, monitoring and maintaining social distancing between employees. Through the interaction of wearable RTLS transponders with infrastructure devices, the movement of employees in all clearly

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Sieme

Communications

80333 Munich

Komm

Head: Clarissa Haller

Germany

Reference number: HQDIPR202007075925EN

defined areas can be tracked, while observing all applicable data protection regulations. The additional SieTrace software from Siemens processes the location data from the transponders using an algorithm and determines the distances between employees. If the social distance falls below 1.5 meters, a warning signal is sent to all persons involved via the e-link display of the transponder. This ensures that social distancing can be implemented continuously on company premises, and also means that in the event of a risk scenario those employees who could be affected by the risk are identified quickly and reliably. In addition, the real time data provided by the Simatic RTLS can be combined with a digital twin of the real production environment. In the event of an employee contracting Covid-19, companies can then determine possible interaction scenarios between employees.

Possible "hotspots" for particular risk areas can be identified quickly and easily. With this precise knowledge of where the risk areas are, safety concepts can be optimized quickly in these areas where there is an actual need. Large cost-intensive hygiene measures across the entire site can then be avoided in favor of a focus on specific areas.

The transparency provided by movement data from the Simatic RTLS can also benefit other applications in the company. The intelligence acquired based on position data for the digital twin provides the company with a comprehensive overview of material flow, order information or possible problem areas for the entire company. With precise location information, time-consuming searches can be minimized or bottlenecks avoided entirely, while throughput and efficiency in the company can be increased. Real-time locating systems support the successful implementation of safety concepts, while also revealing potential for optimization for innovative production and logistics concepts.

This press release and a press picture, please see: https://sie.ag/3e0YM1u

More information here: www.siemens.com/rtls

Contact for journalists

Katharina Zoefeld

Phone: +49 172 5876725; E-mail: katharina.zoefeld@siemens.com

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MediaServiceInd and www.twitter.com/siemens_press Blog: https://blogs.siemens.com/mediaservice-industries-en

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 05:30:02 UTC
