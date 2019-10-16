Siemens : rsquo; gearless drive technology powers high-capacity overland conveyor in Quellaveco

Press

Nuremberg, October 16, 2019

Siemens' gearless drive technology powers high-capacity overland conveyor in Quellaveco

Conveyor system will move 127,500 tons of primary crushed ore per day

New Siemens' gearless drive technology to increase reliability and efficiency additionally by up to 4 percent

Maintenance requirements of the drive system significantly reduced

Powered by Siemens' new gearless drive technology, thyssenkrupp's high-capacity overland conveyor will access one of the world's largest copper reserves in Quellaveco. The Quellaveco mine in Peru contains approximately 7.5 million tons of copper in ore reserves - enough to wire 80 million homes or equip 90 million electric vehicles.

With the rugged landscape in Quellaveco, transporting the primary crushed ore requires durable and efficient technology systems. By employing Siemens' technology on this project, thyssenkrupp's new conveyor system will transport 127,500 tons of primary crushed ore per day from the pit to the stockpile adjacent to the copper concentrator. Vast sections of the overland conveyor must traverse from one valley to another through a 3.2 km long tunnel. After exiting the tunnel, the conveyor will pass over hilly terrain before feeding the stockpile.

Compared with the combination of high-speed motor and gearboxes otherwise used in belt conveyor systems, the gearless drive solution offers a range of benefits. The size of the motor is not limited anymore by the size of gearbox, thus eliminating the necessity to install multi-motor drives. The required belt driving power can be provided with one drive per drive pulley. This means that the number of switchgear enclosure could also be scaled down, saving space and weight within the e-house.