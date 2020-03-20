Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/20 05:44:51 am
65.595 EUR   +7.73%
04:57aSiemens says Chinese operations almost back to normal after virus outbreak
RE
04:43aSIEMENS : Conference Call – March 2020
PU
03/19SIEMENS : CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens says Chinese operations almost back to normal after virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:57am EDT
Employees wearing face masks are seen at a workshop of computed tomography (CT) scanners of medical device firm Siemens Healthineers in Shanghai

Siemens's factories in China are almost back to normal operation, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Friday, although the German engineering company expects an impact from the coronavirus epidemic on its second-quarter figures.

Its factories in China -- where it generates a tenth of sales -- are running at 95% of their pre-outbreak levels, Kaeser told reporters, while all but two of Siemens' factories globally were open.

"We observe the supply chain very closely - both the supply of our products and components to customers and the supplies to us. Both are running well, but that can change any day," Kaeser said.

Siemens had no final forecast how the outbreak would hit its business, but it would not be unaffected in the short term, Kaeser said.

"We are a strong business with good liquidity," said Kaeser, noting that service work for example on power stations or buildings was particularly volatile at present.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
04:57aSiemens says Chinese operations almost back to normal after virus outbreak
RE
04:43aSIEMENS : Conference Call – March 2020
PU
03/19SIEMENS : CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year -- Update
DJ
03/19MICHAEL SEN : Siemens board member Sen leaves, Siemens Energy gets new CEO
RE
03/19SIEMENS : CEO Joe Kaeser to Leave by Next Year
DJ
03/19SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens sets course for establishing next generatio..
EQ
03/19SIEMENS : NUMS signs DOU with Siemens Healthcare (Private) Limited, it's a deal ..
AQ
03/18DOMINION ENERGY : Selects Ramboll to Provide Support for United States Largest O..
AQ
03/18SIEMENS AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares acc..
EQ
03/18SIEMENS : UK's first ‘Electric Avenue' unveiled in Westminster
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 88 645 M
EBIT 2020 6 860 M
Net income 2020 5 091 M
Debt 2020 26 751 M
Yield 2020 6,42%
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
P/E ratio 2021 8,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 49 047 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 121,08  €
Last Close Price 60,89  €
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-47.75%52 524
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-32.79%79 188
3M COMPANY-22.06%78 869
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%57 693
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-24.11%45 202
HITACHI, LTD.-6.68%24 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group