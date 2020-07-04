Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens sees up to 20% drop in business in April-June quarter, CFO tells Boersenzeitung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 10:18am EDT
Siemens annual shareholders meeting in Munich

German engineering company Siemens saw the volume of business contract by as much as 20% in the three months to June and activity in 2021 would stay below 2019 levels, the chief financial officer told Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

Ralf Thomas told Saturday's edition of the newspaper that the company's financial third quarter, which runs April to June, "will be a big challenge for us, as for most other market participants as well" due to the coronavirus crisis.

"However, it will not be a bottomless fall," he said, adding that the business volume of short-cycle activities had likely contracted by between 10% and 20% in the period.

Thomas had said in May he expected a 5% drop in revenue in the financial year ending in September, after guiding for moderate sales growth before the virus outbreak.

He did not rule out moves to cut capacity in some business areas, but left open where this could be.

He said activity in 2021 would not reach 2019's level across all businesses or regions, but said Siemens had a competitive advantage over rivals in some areas, without offering details.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
10:18aSiemens sees up to 20% drop in business in April-June quarter, CFO tells Boer..
RE
07/03SIEMENS : GREEN Solar and Siemens Energy sign cooperation agreement to develop a..
PU
07/03POHJOLAN VOIMA OYJ'S JOINT VENTURE T : OL3 EPR's schedule work continues
AQ
07/02SIEMENS : Siemens and FC Bayern partnership go into extra time
AQ
07/02SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/02Alstom ready to sell assets to win EU nod for Bombardier deal - sources
RE
07/02SIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07/02SIEMENS : Mobility delivers further 22 metro trains for Munich
PU
07/01SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/01SIEMENS : Gamesa to shut down its factory in Aoiz to improve long-term competiti..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 472 M 63 519 M 63 519 M
Net income 2020 4 045 M 4 550 M 4 550 M
Net Debt 2020 31 233 M 35 131 M 35 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 84 254 M 94 721 M 94 769 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 106,04 €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-9.01%94 721
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.07%101 782
3M COMPANY-10.99%90 329
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.89%59 655
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.80%55 162
HITACHI, LTD.-26.83%30 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group