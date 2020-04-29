Press Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG Houston, April 29, 2020

Siemens selected to supply compression equipment for pipeline expansion project in Texas

Two SGT-400 gas turbine compression packages sold for U.S. pipeline service

Siemens Gas and Power was awarded a contract to supply two SGT-400 gas turbine compression packages for Midcoast Energy, LLC's CJ Express pipeline expansion project in east Texas. WHC Energy Services, supported by Universal Pegasus International, will be the engineering, procurement and contracting (EPC) provider for the pipeline expansion project.

Siemens Gas and Power will supply two SGT-400mechanical-drive compression packages that are capable of producing a total of 39,000-horsepower for an expansion at an existing compression station. The SGT-400 compressor package is a highly integrated, turnkey gas turbine and centrifugal compressor solution. With field-proven, efficient, and reliable components, this package offers a modular configuration for fast deployment, dry low emissions (DLE) combustion technology for emissions compliance even at low loads, and expert, 24x7 support for responsive service.

Siemens Gas and Power's legacy RFBB compressors offer some of the highest compression efficiency in the midstream market while delivering the lowest CO2 and methane gas emissions compared to similar designs.

"This project marks a key milestone as the U.S. pipeline industry realizes the breadth of reliable, cost-effective solutions we can provide in this power range," said Patrice Laporte, Vice President of Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division for The