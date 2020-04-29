Log in
Siemens : selected to supply compression equipment for pipeline expansion project in Texas

04/29/2020 | 09:28am EDT

Press

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Houston, April 29, 2020

Siemens selected to supply compression equipment for pipeline expansion project in Texas

  • Two SGT-400 gas turbine compression packages sold for U.S. pipeline service

Siemens Gas and Power was awarded a contract to supply two SGT-400 gas turbine compression packages for Midcoast Energy, LLC's CJ Express pipeline expansion project in east Texas. WHC Energy Services, supported by Universal Pegasus International, will be the engineering, procurement and contracting (EPC) provider for the pipeline expansion project.

Siemens Gas and Power will supply two SGT-400mechanical-drive compression packages that are capable of producing a total of 39,000-horsepower for an expansion at an existing compression station. The SGT-400 compressor package is a highly integrated, turnkey gas turbine and centrifugal compressor solution. With field-proven, efficient, and reliable components, this package offers a modular configuration for fast deployment, dry low emissions (DLE) combustion technology for emissions compliance even at low loads, and expert, 24x7 support for responsive service.

Siemens Gas and Power's legacy RFBB compressors offer some of the highest compression efficiency in the midstream market while delivering the lowest CO2 and methane gas emissions compared to similar designs.

"This project marks a key milestone as the U.S. pipeline industry realizes the breadth of reliable, cost-effective solutions we can provide in this power range," said Patrice Laporte, Vice President of Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division for The

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Frei verwendbar

Page 1/3

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Press Release

Americas. "With the SGT-750 turbine's power range from 45,600 to 56,320 HP (34- 42 MW) and the SGT-400 turbine's power range from 14,750 to 20,115 HP (11-15 MW), Siemens Gas and Power is well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for pipeline applications."

The SGT-400 gas turbine will be packaged at Siemens Gas and Power's Telge Road facility in Houston, Texas, while the compressors will be built at the company's facility in Olean, N.Y., USA.

"The beauty of this project is that the majority of the equipment will be manufactured by Siemens Gas and Power facilities in the U.S.," added Laporte.

The first gas turbine compression trains will be shipped later this year to support commercial operation for early next year.

Above: The SGT-400 compressor package offers a modular configuration for fast deployment, DLE combustion technology for emissions compliance even at low loads, and expert, 24x7 support for responsive service.

This press release and press picture are available at www.siemens.com/press

For further information on Siemens Gas and Power, please see http://www.siemens.com/energy

Page 2/3

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

Press Release

For further information on the SGT-400 gas turbine, see http://bit.ly/3cvOIhESGT400

For further information on the RFBB compressor, see http://bit.ly/38pyzqMRFBB

Contact for journalists

Janet Ofano

Tel.: +1 803-389-6753 / Email: janet.ofano@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG is the global energy business of the Siemens group, which has been working with its customers on solutions for the evolving demands of industry and society for more than 150 years. With planned stock listing, Siemens' energy business will operate independently as Siemens Energy in the future. It will offer broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries. With its products, solutions, systems, and services, Siemens Energy will address the extraction, processing, and transport of oil and gas as well as power and heat generation in central and distributed thermal power plants, and power transmission and technologies for the energy transformation, including storage and sector- coupling solutions. The majority stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will round out its future-oriented portfolio. With its commitment to leading the way in decarbonization of the global energy system, Siemens Energy will be a partner of choice for companies, governments, and customers on their path to a more sustainable future. With around 90,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Energy will help shape the energy systems of today and tomorrow. www.siemens.com.

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:27:13 UTC
