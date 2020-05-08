Siemens : to Spin Off And List Flender Business

Log in
05/08/2020 | 02:24am EDT

By Kim Richters

Siemens AG said Friday that it is planning to spin-off and publicly list its mechanical drive systems manufacturer Flender.

The German engineering company said it will first integrate its Wind Energy Generation unit into Flender ahead of the spin-off. It then plans to publicly list the combined company.

Siemens said Flender's pro-forma annual revenue is going to be around 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion).

Its shareholders will vote on the plan at the annual shareholders' meeting in February 2021, the company said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

