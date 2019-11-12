Siemens : to upgrade steam power plant in Vietnam to combined cycle power plant

Siemens AG Press Release

"We are proud to support Hiep Phuoc Power Co. Ltd to improve the electricity supply situation with an environment friendly power plant solution," said Andreas Pistauer, head of the Asia/Pacific Region within Siemens Gas and Power. "At the same time, the extension to efficient combined cycle technology will diversify the plant's operational functionality and thus increase the customer's flexibility."

Siemens is a leading supplier of combined cycle power plants on Vietnam's market, with strong reference projects including the Phu My 2-1 and Phu My 3 extensions as well as orders for the Ca Mau 1&2 and Nhon Trach 2 power plants.

In September 2015, Siemens announced as the first industrial company globally its intention to cut the carbon footprint of its operative business in half by 2020 and to become climate neutral by 2030. To achieve this, Siemens is focusing on four levers: energy efficiency, decentralized energy systems, intelligent e-mobility solutions and the purchasing of clean electricity.

Three SGT5-4000F gas turbines, three generators, and three heat recovery steam generators from Siemens will be provided to upgrade the Hiep Phuoc 1 steam power plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to a combined cycle power plant.

