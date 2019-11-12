Siemens : to upgrade steam power plant in Vietnam to combined cycle power plant
11/12/2019 | 04:30am EST
Houston, November 12, 2019
Siemens to upgrade steam power plant in Vietnam to combined cycle power plant
Electrical capacity increased to approximately 1,200 megawatts
Fired with regasified liquefied natural gas instead of oil
Fifty percent lower CO2 emissions per kilowatt hour produced
Siemens will provide the equipment to upgrade the Hiep Phuoc 1 steam power plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to a combined cycle power plant. This project will increase the plant's electrical capacity by roughly 780 megawatts (MW) to approximately 1,200 MW. The modernized plant will be fired with regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of the oil that has been used to date. By changing the fuel, deploying modern F-class gas turbines from Siemens, and using the waste heat from the gas turbines to produce electricity, the CO2 emissions can be cut almost in half for each kilowatt hour produced on-site. With this project, the customer Hiep Phuoc Power Co. Ltd., will ensure a reliable, secure, and environmentally friendly power supply for Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.
The scope of supply from Siemens includes three SGT5-4000F gas turbines, three generators, three heat recovery steam generators, related electrical equipment and the SPPA-T3000 control system. Once the power plant has been upgraded, the waste heat from the gas turbines will be used to generate steam. The steam obtained will be used to drive the existing steam turbines and generators for electricity production. Recommissioning of the upgraded plant is scheduled for second half of 2022. To meet the current electricity demand in Vietnam, Hiep Phuoc Power Co. Ltd. will be able to provide around 520 MW to the grid by mid-2021 through open cycle operation.
"We are proud to support Hiep Phuoc Power Co. Ltd to improve the electricity supply situation with an environment friendly power plant solution," said Andreas Pistauer, head of the Asia/Pacific Region within Siemens Gas and Power. "At the same time, the extension to efficient combined cycle technology will diversify the plant's operational functionality and thus increase the customer's flexibility."
Siemens is a leading supplier of combined cycle power plants on Vietnam's market, with strong reference projects including the Phu My 2-1 and Phu My 3 extensions as well as orders for the Ca Mau 1&2 and Nhon Trach 2 power plants.
In September 2015, Siemens announced as the first industrial company globally its intention to cut the carbon footprint of its operative business in half by 2020 and to become climate neutral by 2030. To achieve this, Siemens is focusing on four levers: energy efficiency, decentralized energy systems, intelligent e-mobility solutions and the purchasing of clean electricity.
