Siemens : unveils UK's first converted 'Electric Avenue'

Crossed wires

Motorists currently believe there are only 100 to 200 EV charging points in London, which is less than 10 percent of Siemens installations currently available. Meanwhile, almost a third believed there were no EV charging points near their home or workplace. The transformation of Sutherland Avenue utilizes existing infrastructure for EV charge points, creating a simple, fast network that looks to provide charge to the expected eight thousand EVs forecast to be registered in Westminster City Council by 2025.

'Lamppost charging gives people without driveways a very convenient, low cost, renewable, energy-friendly way to charge their EVs. Cars spend 95 per cent of their lives idle, so it makes sense to charge them while the driver is doing something else, like sleeping or working. Our technology is designed to keep installation and maintenance costs low, which translates to long-term low costs for EV drivers and councils,' said Daniel Bentham, Managing Director of ubitricity UK.

Speaking about Electric Avenue, W9, London's Deputy Mayor for the Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues said: 'Our bold action to tackle the capital's air pollution and climate threats is sparking a revolution in electric transport in the capital. Last year, more than 140 organizations supported the Mayor's EV Infrastructure Taskforce - developing a plan on how to expand public charging points across the capital. This sort of innovation is what we have been calling for and it will go a long way to support our growing charging network.'

'As the petrol and diesel car ban draws closer and London boroughs work to improve our air quality, we're excited to have completed our first fully converted Avenue, 'Electric Avenue, W9'. Our partnership with ubitricity to convert lampposts for charging EV and hybrid vehicles is one of many initiatives Siemens is undertaking to help futureproof our roads and help drivers make better choices when it comes to travel,' said Bernard Magee, Sales Director of Future Grid at Siemens.