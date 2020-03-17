Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : unveils UK's first converted 'Electric Avenue'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Crossed wires

Motorists currently believe there are only 100 to 200 EV charging points in London, which is less than 10 percent of Siemens installations currently available. Meanwhile, almost a third believed there were no EV charging points near their home or workplace. The transformation of Sutherland Avenue utilizes existing infrastructure for EV charge points, creating a simple, fast network that looks to provide charge to the expected eight thousand EVs forecast to be registered in Westminster City Council by 2025.

'Lamppost charging gives people without driveways a very convenient, low cost, renewable, energy-friendly way to charge their EVs. Cars spend 95 per cent of their lives idle, so it makes sense to charge them while the driver is doing something else, like sleeping or working. Our technology is designed to keep installation and maintenance costs low, which translates to long-term low costs for EV drivers and councils,' said Daniel Bentham, Managing Director of ubitricity UK.

Speaking about Electric Avenue, W9, London's Deputy Mayor for the Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues said: 'Our bold action to tackle the capital's air pollution and climate threats is sparking a revolution in electric transport in the capital. Last year, more than 140 organizations supported the Mayor's EV Infrastructure Taskforce - developing a plan on how to expand public charging points across the capital. This sort of innovation is what we have been calling for and it will go a long way to support our growing charging network.'

'As the petrol and diesel car ban draws closer and London boroughs work to improve our air quality, we're excited to have completed our first fully converted Avenue, 'Electric Avenue, W9'. Our partnership with ubitricity to convert lampposts for charging EV and hybrid vehicles is one of many initiatives Siemens is undertaking to help futureproof our roads and help drivers make better choices when it comes to travel,' said Bernard Magee, Sales Director of Future Grid at Siemens.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
04:06aSIEMENS : unveils UK's first converted 'Electric Avenue'
PU
03/16Hedge fund Bridgewater places $15 billion in bets against Europe and UK
RE
03/16SIEMENS : Florian Martens to join Siemens as new Head of Global Media Relations ..
AQ
03/16SIEMENS : Wins Gas Turbines Order in Belarus
DJ
03/16SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/13Germany goes all in to tackle economic fallout of coronavirus
RE
03/13GERMANY : No need to take stakes in key companies due to coronavirus at moment
RE
03/12German engineering industry lowers 2020 production outlook
RE
03/10SIEMENS : Kyari in Germany, Holds Talks With Siemens On Improved Power
AQ
03/10SIEMENS : New Alpha 3200 Eco power distribution board requires 30 percent less c..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 306 M
EBIT 2020 6 943 M
Net income 2020 5 336 M
Debt 2020 27 801 M
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 53 098 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 123,91  €
Last Close Price 65,92  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-43.44%59 255
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.58%105 676
3M COMPANY-25.80%81 551
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-37.72%68 619
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-16.93%49 886
HITACHI, LTD.1.33%26 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group