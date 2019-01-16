Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY (SGRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Launches 10 MW Offshore Wind Turbine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:07am EST

By Nathan Allen

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said Wednesday that it has launched an offshore wind turbine with the capacity to generate more than 10 megawatts of power, its largest ever model.

The SG 10.0-193 DD turbine has a 30% higher annual energy production than its predecessor and will be ready for market by 2022, Siemens Gamesa said.

Siemens Gamesa estimates that an offshore wind park with 20 of these turbines would cover the annual electricity consumption of a city the size of Liverpool.

The new turbine marks the German-Spanish group's entry into the race to build ever-larger offshore turbines that can generate more power at lower wind speeds, ultimately bringing down costs for operators.

Last September, Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems launched its own 10 MW turbine, while General Electric announced it would invest $400 million to build the world's first 12 MW model over the next three to five years.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.91% 8.73 Delayed Quote.17.57%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY -1.66% 11.25 End-of-day quote.5.73%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA --End-of-day quote.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS 1.16% 507.6 Delayed Quote.3.15%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
03:07aSiemens Gamesa Launches 10 MW Offshore Wind Turbine
DJ
2018TILTING AT WINDMILLS : Spain strains to meet record renewables goal
RE
2018Siemens Gamesa Receives Order for 57 Turbines in Russia
DJ
2018Siemens Gamesa Gets Order for 60 Wind Turbines From Enel
DJ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Ends Lower Amid Global Political Worries
DJ
2018EUROPE : Caution grips European stocks ahead of U.S. mid-term results
RE
2018EUROPE : Caution grips European stocks ahead of U.S. mid-term results
RE
2018Siemens Gamesa shares hit six-week high as turbine sales rise
RE
2018Iberdrola posts nine-month core profit jump, confirms 2018 guidance
RE
2018Siemens Gamesa reshuffles top management after year-long board battle
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 273 M
EBIT 2019 671 M
Net income 2019 252 M
Finance 2019 606 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 28,59
P/E ratio 2020 18,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 7 792 M
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,2 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Tacke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
David Jose Mesonero Molina Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY5.73%8 884
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS3.15%15 758
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%5 015
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-17.60%1 251
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 226
TPI COMPOSITES INC20.14%1 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.