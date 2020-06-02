Siemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For 71 Wind Turbines

By Jessica Sier



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA said Tuesday that it has received a firm order from EDF Renewables, Enbridge Inc. and wpd AG to supply wind turbines at the consortium's project offshore Normandy, France.

The Spanish wind-turbine maker said it would supply 71 SWT-7.0-154 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 7 MW, to the Fecamp offshore wind-power plant.

The deal includes a 15-year maintanance contract.

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of the EDF Group, Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company, and wpd is a European renewable energy company.

The turbines will be manufactured in Le Havre, France, where Siemens will build a plant, the company said in a statment.

Siemens recently announced another firm order from consortium Alies Marines to supply 62 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines and maintain them for 10 years at the consortium's Brittany plant.

"These first two firm orders, which is almost 1,000 MW of capacity of the 2,500 MW currently in our French project pipeline, strengthens Siemens Gamesa´s leadership of the French offshore wind industry," Andreas Nauen, chief executive of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, said.

