MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/02 05:20:29 am
15.335 EUR   +1.02%
04:11aSiemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For 71 Wind Turbines
DJ
05/27SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/26Siemens Gamesa to Supply Offshore Wind Turbines for US Project
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For 71 Wind Turbines

06/02/2020 | 04:11am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA said Tuesday that it has received a firm order from EDF Renewables, Enbridge Inc. and wpd AG to supply wind turbines at the consortium's project offshore Normandy, France.

The Spanish wind-turbine maker said it would supply 71 SWT-7.0-154 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 7 MW, to the Fecamp offshore wind-power plant.

The deal includes a 15-year maintanance contract.

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of the EDF Group, Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company, and wpd is a European renewable energy company.

The turbines will be manufactured in Le Havre, France, where Siemens will build a plant, the company said in a statment.

Siemens recently announced another firm order from consortium Alies Marines to supply 62 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines and maintain them for 10 years at the consortium's Brittany plant.

"These first two firm orders, which is almost 1,000 MW of capacity of the 2,500 MW currently in our French project pipeline, strengthens Siemens Gamesa´s leadership of the French offshore wind industry," Andreas Nauen, chief executive of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, said.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 4.48% 8.416 Real-time Quote.-18.55%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.09% 44.74 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
ENGIE 2.21% 10.875 Real-time Quote.-26.04%
SIEMENS AG 3.16% 101.78 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.30% 15.18 End-of-day quote.-2.91%
Financials
Sales 2020 10 089 M 11 226 M 11 226 M
Net income 2020 -256 M -284 M -284 M
Net cash 2020 112 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,2x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 10 315 M 11 478 M 11 477 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Tacke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-2.91%11 478
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.57%19 963
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.16%5 383
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-3.80%1 503
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.14.05%744
CS WIND CORPORATION11.05%534
