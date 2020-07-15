Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Appointment of Secretary non-member of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As per section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, the Company announces the following other relevant information:

The Appointments and Remunerations Committee of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has approved, in its meeting held today, 15 July 2020, the appointment of Mr. Salvador Espinosa de los Monteros Garde as Secretary non member of the aforementioned Committee.

In Zamudio (Bizkaia), 15 July 2020

Juan Antonio García Fuente

Secretary of the Board of Directors

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 16:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
12:16pSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Appointment of Secretary non-member of the..
PU
05:11aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Third quarter FY 2020 - Connection details
PU
05:01aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : scores double order for 165 MW in the fast..
PU
07/13SIEMENS GAMESA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07/09SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : leads the way in India with the launch of ..
PU
07/09SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
07/08SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : to shut down its factory in Aoiz (Navarre)..
PU
07/08SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : flagship 14 MW turbine to power 1.4 GW Sof..
PU
07/08SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Change of management at Siemens Gamesa Ren..
PU
07/08SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : The Company has received a firm order for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 037 M 11 469 M 11 469 M
Net income 2020 -330 M -377 M -377 M
Net cash 2020 22,7 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,9x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 11 484 M 13 088 M 13 122 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,09 €
Last Close Price 16,90 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.8.09%13 088
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S9.51%22 084
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.13%6 265
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.3.16%1 683
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.39.28%909
CS WIND CORPORATION41.58%702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group