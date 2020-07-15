Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Appointment of Secretary non-member of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee.

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As per section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, the Company announces the following other relevant information:

The Appointments and Remunerations Committee of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has approved, in its meeting held today, 15 July 2020, the appointment of Mr. Salvador Espinosa de los Monteros Garde as Secretary non member of the aforementioned Committee.

In Zamudio (Bizkaia), 15 July 2020

Juan Antonio García Fuente

Secretary of the Board of Directors

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.