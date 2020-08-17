Log in
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites

08/17/2020 | 05:43am EDT
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announces it has signed 10-year service agreements with an undisclosed customer at two sites in North America featuring Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines for a total of 184 MW. Both sites include service, maintenance and warranty agreements with an availability guarantee.

As part of the deal, the company will provide remote monitoring, supply chain access and specialty tooling, design and engineering support, and software updates, while fully utilizing the existing hardware and infrastructure on site to ensure the performance and reliability of the turbines throughout the product lifetime.

'We are pleased to bring our service expertise to these sites. This contract builds on the success we've seen outside the Senvion acquisition scope and owning the intellectual property makes SGRE a natural choice to extend the lifetime value of those wind projects and improve the customer's original business case,' said Juan Gutierrez, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Since the acquisition of Senvion's Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property (IP) in early January 2020, the company has secured almost 1 GW of service agreements outside of the transaction perimeter in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.

With nearly 72 GW under service globally, including more than 10 GW of multibrand turbines, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry. In North America, Siemens Gamesa provides service and maintenance to wind projects with a total output capacity of 13 GW.
Press Release

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:42:16 UTC
