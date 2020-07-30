Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 11:16:13 am
20.295 EUR   +6.87%
10:56aSiemens Gamesa hires new execs as COVID-19 helps cut $1.2 billion from sales outlook
RE
09:19aSIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
08:27aSIEMENS GAMESA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa hires new execs as COVID-19 helps cut $1.2 billion from sales outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT
The Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the company headquarters in Zumudio near Bilbao

Siemens Gamesa named new senior executives on Thursday as the wind turbine maker sought to tackle a coronavirus-driven downturn that has led the group to cut its sales outlook for the year by 1 billion euros (903.7 million pounds).

Despite a widespread shift to renewable energy sources, profiting from making wind turbines has become trickier in recent years as governments move towards competitive auctions for power production.

The added impact of coronavirus will be harsher than expected, the company said, with lower turbine sales and slower project execution in northern Europe all contributing to a predicted negative operating margin on full year earnings.

Chief Executive Andreas Nauen, who took over last month, said the appointments - including that of NH Hotels' executive Beatriz Puente as CFO from Dec. 1 - was aimed at driving a turnaround.

The troubled onshore unit will get a new chief in the form of Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, formerly co-CEO of MHI Vestas and CEO of Nordex Acciona. Juan Gutierrez will move from heading services in the Americas to running the global services unit.

They face industry-wide challenges such as the high cost of steel - partly due to trade battles between the United States and China - as well as snarled supply chains, halted manufacturing and projects delayed by the pandemic.

Sales fell 8.4% in April through June compared with a year before, while the company made a loss before interest and tax, which also excludes other items, of 161 million euros, with a margin relative to sales of negative 6.7%.

Despite the falling numbers, shares rose and were still leading gainers on a broadly negative Madrid bourse, up 5.4% on the day at 1349 GMT.

Orders shrank 44% annually because of COVID-19, an economic slowdown in India and uncertainty in Mexico.

Nauen said last week some of the setbacks had been of the company's own making, and some were external.

"We have no illusions about the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in, and we are fully focused on turning the ship around," he said.

($1 = 0.8474 euros)

By Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -4.78% 109.16 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.26% 18.99 End-of-day quote.21.46%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 0.79% 813 Delayed Quote.19.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
10:56aSiemens Gamesa hires new execs as COVID-19 helps cut $1.2 billion from sales ..
RE
09:19aSIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
08:27aSIEMENS GAMESA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07:02aSiemens Gamesa hires new executives in bid for turnaround
RE
02:31aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : The Company submits the activity report of..
PU
02:26aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : The Company submits the results presentati..
PU
02:06aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : COVID-19 impacts Siemens Gamesa in Q3, but..
PU
01:08aSiemens Gamesa cuts revenue forecast as COVID-19 hurts
RE
07/28SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 999 M 11 748 M 11 748 M
Net income 2020 -373 M -439 M -439 M
Net Debt 2020 30,4 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 12 904 M 15 187 M 15 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,19 €
Last Close Price 18,99 €
Spread / Highest target 0,05%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.21.46%15 187
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S19.93%24 994
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.87%5 935
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.13.61%1 807
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.39.92%913
CS WIND CORPORATION83.95%908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group