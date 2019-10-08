First partnership in Saudi Arabia: Siemens Healthineers and Dallah Health Company to cooperate

Siemens Healthineers and Dallah Health Company have entered into a 10-year strategic partnership. Siemens Healthineers will be responsible for technology management in the radiology department of Nakheel Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes installation, maintenance, upgrade and replacement of medical imaging equipment as well as training for the biomedical and clinical teams. Clinical workflow and general patient experience will be also improved. The hospital is thus always at the cutting edge of technology and participates in future technology leaps. The contract is worth a total of EUR 25 million.

'Dallah Health Company will be able to better plan technology and innovation investments for the coming years to improve outcomes while optimizing costs,' said João Seabra, Head of Enterprise Services at Siemens Healthineers. 'With this new Value Partnership, we are continuously modernizing medical technology in radiology and optimizing existing processes and procedures together with the hospital.'

The Dallah Health Company, founded in 1995 in Riyadh, is a private, listed healthcare provider. Among other things, the company invests in hospitals, the production of medical supplies and the operation of health facilities. With more than 2,000 employees, Dallah Health Company owns and operates Dallah Nakheel Hospital in Riyadh and treats more than half a million patients annually.

This partnership is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and is in line with the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030' for greater private sector involvement in health care. Through this partnership, Siemens Healthineers will ensure that Dallah Health Company has access to the latest medical technology and expert advice through a long-term managed equipment services model. Siemens Healthineers will take over the technology management for the entire radiology department and will maintain or replace some 70 devices over the next ten years and provide the appropriate software. The partnership includes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computer tomography (CT), angiography and ultrasound equipment throughout the hospital.

'We are recognizing a remarkable growth of Value Partnerships in Europe and an increasing demand in the Middle-East and Africa', said Bernd Ohnesorge, President of the Region Europe, Middle East and Africa at Siemens Healthineers. 'With Value Partnerships we will actively accompany healthcare providers in their transforming healthcare systems in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in further geographies in Middle-East and Africa as a trusted partner for technology enabled services.'

Value Partnerships from Siemens Healthineers will focus on building flexible and lasting business relationships that reduce operational complexity through a single point of contact for all medical device related issues and budget backups. Value Partnerships enable healthcare providers to increase enterprise value to achieve their immediate and future goals and focus on patient care.