SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Siemens Healthineers : 3Q Profit Rose, Margins Weakened

07/29/2019 | 01:42am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.XE) said Monday that net profit rose in the third quarter of its fiscal year, although profitability declined because of higher costs.

Net profit at the German medical-equipment maker rose to 348 million euros ($387.1 million) from EUR285 million a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to EUR3.57 billion from EUR3.30 billion, the company said.

However, the company said margins were weighed down by increased ramp-up costs for the Atellica diagnostics platform.

"We are facing challenges in the diagnostics business. We are tackling these issues resolutely," Chief Executive Bernd Montag said.

The company backed guidance for fiscal 2019.

Separately, the company said it has named Christoph Zindel to the board while board member Michael Reitermann has decided to step down.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS -1.60% 35.735 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 229 M
EBIT 2019 2 393 M
Net income 2019 1 540 M
Debt 2019 2 921 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 35 715 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Michael Sen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-2.22%39 714
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.85%114 879
DANAHER CORPORATION38.88%102 067
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.17%60 811
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.87%58 519
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION38.96%44 266
