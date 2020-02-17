|
Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.02.2020 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Ralf Peter
|Last name(s):
|Thomas
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|40.14 EUR
|20070.00 EUR
|40.14 EUR
|20070.00 EUR
|40.14 EUR
|20070.00 EUR
|40.14 EUR
|20070.00 EUR
|40.34 EUR
|56476.00 EUR
|40.32 EUR
|24192.00 EUR
|40.58 EUR
|60870.00 EUR
|40.545 EUR
|20272.50 EUR
|40.325 EUR
|40325.00 EUR
|40.31 EUR
|20155.00 EUR
|40.565 EUR
|4056.50 EUR
|40.565 EUR
|56791.00 EUR
|40.31 EUR
|20155.00 EUR
|40.565 EUR
|20282.50 EUR
|40.705 EUR
|20352.50 EUR
|40.75 EUR
|61125.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|40.4444 EUR
|485333.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
56849 17.02.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|15 475 M
|EBIT 2020
|2 497 M
|Net income 2020
|1 675 M
|Debt 2020
|4 429 M
|Yield 2020
|2,20%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|23,7x
|P/E ratio 2021
|21,3x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,87x
|EV / Sales2021
|2,67x
|Capitalization
|39 967 M
|
|Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Average target price
|
42,40 €
|Last Close Price
|
40,06 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
29,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
5,85%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-7,63%