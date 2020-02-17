Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens Healthineers    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

(SHL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2020 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ralf Peter
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR
40.34 EUR 56476.00 EUR
40.32 EUR 24192.00 EUR
40.58 EUR 60870.00 EUR
40.545 EUR 20272.50 EUR
40.325 EUR 40325.00 EUR
40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR
40.565 EUR 4056.50 EUR
40.565 EUR 56791.00 EUR
40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR
40.565 EUR 20282.50 EUR
40.705 EUR 20352.50 EUR
40.75 EUR 61125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.4444 EUR 485333.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56849  17.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
09:00aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
02/12SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS ANNUAL SHAREHOL : Profitable growth and commitment to Germa..
PU
02/06SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
02/05Siemens Forms Crisis Team as Coronavirus Closes Chinese Factories -- Update
DJ
02/04SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/03EUROPE : European shares recover from dismal week, FTSE weathers Johnson's tough..
RE
02/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Airbus settles, Boeing gets good news
02/03U.S. Futures Tick Higher As China Drops
DJ
02/03U.S. Futures Tick Higher As China Drops
DJ
02/03Diagnostic gear costs knock profits at Siemens Healthineers
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 475 M
EBIT 2020 2 497 M
Net income 2020 1 675 M
Debt 2020 4 429 M
Yield 2020 2,20%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 2,67x
Capitalization 39 967 M
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,40  €
Last Close Price 40,06  €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-6.46%43 334
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.41%136 012
DANAHER CORPORATION8.12%115 418
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.07%69 980
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.44%58 973
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-1.17%48 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group