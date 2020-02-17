Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.02.2020 / 14:09

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Ralf Peter Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR 40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR 40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR 40.14 EUR 20070.00 EUR 40.34 EUR 56476.00 EUR 40.32 EUR 24192.00 EUR 40.58 EUR 60870.00 EUR 40.545 EUR 20272.50 EUR 40.325 EUR 40325.00 EUR 40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR 40.565 EUR 4056.50 EUR 40.565 EUR 56791.00 EUR 40.31 EUR 20155.00 EUR 40.565 EUR 20282.50 EUR 40.705 EUR 20352.50 EUR 40.75 EUR 61125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.4444 EUR 485333.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

