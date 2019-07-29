Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens Healthineers    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

(SHL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Healthineers : flags challenges at diagnostics unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:50am EDT
Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers on Monday flagged problems at its diagnostics business and toned down expectations for its Atellica blood and urine testing machines, adding that the head of the division would leave the company.

The German health technology firm is pinning its hopes on the Atellica machine to turn around its In-Vitro diagnostics business which lags market leader Roche, but lengthy installation times at large and complex laboratories have dragged down profit in the division.

"We are facing challenges in the diagnostics business," Chief Executive Bernd Montag said.

"We are tackling these issues resolutely and are focusing with our outstanding Atellica Solution Platform vigorously on improving growth and earnings strength," Healthineers said.

Montag will take on responsibility for the diagnostics business as current head Michael Reitermann will leave the company at the end of September, it said.

Healthineers said it expects to ship about 1,800 Atellica machines this year, down from a previous estimate of 2,200-2,500, while upgrades to the system have led to higher costs in the third quarter.

The company in May said measures to improve the roll-out of its new blood and urine testing machines were bearing fruit, and shipments went up to 450 machines in the third quarter from 410 in the previous three months.

But while orders from Europe and Asia were on track, the U.S. market lagged expectations, Healthineers said, and profits at the unit were pressured by higher costs.

Overall, strong sales of medical imaging equipment helped Healthineers post better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings growth.

Net profit surged 20% to 353 million euros (£317.6 million) in April-June, beating analysts' average expectations of 328 million euros.

The profit margin dropped from 16% to 15.2% but the company maintained its outlook for a 17.5-18.5% profit margin in its 2019 fiscal year, with 4-5% sales growth.

Comparable sales growth was 6% in the third quarter, also beating market expectations.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.09% 269.5 Delayed Quote.10.70%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS 3.65% 36.92 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
02:50aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : flags challenges at diagnostics unit
RE
01:42aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Rose, Margins Weakened
DJ
07/22SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Vizient Announces Product Categories for Quarter 3 Nation..
AQ
07/11EUROPE : European shares dip on pharma drag as Fed optimism sizzles out
RE
07/08SIEMENS : partners with Plan International to deliver humanitarian aid initiativ..
AQ
07/08SIEMENS : partners with Plan International to deliver humanitarian aid initiativ..
AQ
07/05Global Medical Devices/ Equipment Market Major Competitor, Industry Developme..
AQ
07/03The Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 10...
AQ
07/01Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - 2019 Global Trends, Segments And Company..
AQ
06/24Mentice and Siemens Healthineers bring a virtual patient to the angio-suite
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 229 M
EBIT 2019 2 393 M
Net income 2019 1 540 M
Debt 2019 2 921 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 35 715 M
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,09  €
Last Close Price 35,77  €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Michael Sen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-2.22%39 714
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.34%114 879
DANAHER CORPORATION37.98%102 067
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.17%60 811
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.07%58 519
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION38.96%44 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group