Siemens Healthineers : third-quarter net profit jumps 20% on higher sales of medical scanners

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers on Monday posted a better-than-expected 20% rise in third-quarter net profit, to 353 million euros (£317.6 million), as sales of its medical scanners increased.

Analysts polled by the company had expected a net profit of 328 million euros for the April-June period, compared with 285 million euros a year earlier.

Comparable sales growth of 6% also beat expectations.

(This story corrects period in headline and first paragraph to fiscal third quarter, not second)

