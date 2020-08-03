Siemens Healthineers : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance

By Olivia Bugault

Siemens Healthineers AG said Sunday that net profit and revenue fell in the third quarter of its fiscal year, while it set a new guidance.

Net profit at the German medical-equipment maker fell to 271 million euros ($319.3 million) for the quarter ending June 30 from EUR353 million a year earlier. The decrease was partly due to a temporarily higher tax rate of 33%, it said.

Revenue fell to EUR3.31 billion from EUR3.57 billion, the company said. This was a 6.9% decline on a comparable basis. "A major factor for the development was a lower volume of testing for routine care in the diagnostics segment," it said.

Siemens Healthineers now expects revenue growth to be broadly flat on a comparable basis during its fiscal year, while adjusted basic earnings per share should come between EUR1.54 and EUR1.62.

"The outlook is based on the assumption that the current business environment, including the upward trend in testing for routine care that has been observed, will not deteriorate again, as well as on current exchange rate assumptions and on the current portfolio." it said.

