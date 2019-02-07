Log in
Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/07/2019 | 05:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2019 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Montag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Order to purchase Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 30,179.80 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48759  07.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
