Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Bernhard
|Last name(s):
|Montag
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Order to purchase Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 30,179.80 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de