DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
03.09.2018 / 13:37
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 August 2018 until and including 31 August 2018,
a number of 17,480 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 2 August 2018, Siemens
Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 August
2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume of
|Weighted average price
|shares
|08/27/2018
|4,201
|38.2010
|08/28/2018
|0
|0.0000
|08/29/2018
|0
|0.0000
|08/30/2018
|0
|0.0000
|08/31/2018
|13,279
|38.9611
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback in the time period from 3 August 2018 until and including
31 August 2018 amounts to 1,068,599 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an
investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the
shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 3 September 2018
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
