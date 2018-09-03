Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens Healthineers AG    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG (SHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:40pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

03.09.2018 / 13:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 August 2018 until and including 31 August 2018, a number of 17,480 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 2 August 2018, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 August 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price
shares
08/27/2018 4,201 38.2010
08/28/2018 0 0.0000
08/29/2018 0 0.0000
08/30/2018 0 0.0000
08/31/2018 13,279 38.9611

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 August 2018 until and including 31 August 2018 amounts to 1,068,599 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 3 September 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board


03.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720063  03.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
01:40pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/31SIEMENS : has commissioned HVDC back-to-back link between India and Bangladesh
AQ
08/29SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : MUSC and Siemens Healthineers join hands to advance quali..
AQ
08/28SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : MUSC, Siemens will formally partner, aim to use AI to cha..
AQ
08/28SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : MUSC and Siemens Healthineers form strategic partnership ..
AQ
08/27SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/27SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : MUSC partners with Siemens Healthineers
AQ
08/20SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/18SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : July 2018 Product News
AQ
08/18SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Introduces Tests to Diagnose Heart Attacks Faster
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Siemens Healthineers AG ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/18DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : New Dividend Record 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 494 M
EBIT 2018 2 220 M
Net income 2018 1 288 M
Debt 2018 3 640 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 29,82
P/E ratio 2019 24,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 39 155 M
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,5 €
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Michael Sen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%46 158
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.92%96 309
DANAHER CORPORATION11.55%72 453
INTUITIVE SURGICAL53.45%63 699
ILLUMINA62.40%52 160
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION43.44%49 177
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.