Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

03.09.2018 / 13:37

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 August 2018 until and including 31 August 2018, a number of 17,480 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 2 August 2018, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 August 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price shares 08/27/2018 4,201 38.2010 08/28/2018 0 0.0000 08/29/2018 0 0.0000 08/30/2018 0 0.0000 08/31/2018 13,279 38.9611

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 August 2018 until and including 31 August 2018 amounts to 1,068,599 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 3 September 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board