DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information



10.09.2018 / 11:52

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 3 September 2018 until and including 7 September 2018, a number of 267,580 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 2 August 2018, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 August 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price shares 09/03/2018 23,844 39.3131 09/04/2018 57,689 39.1967 09/05/2018 64,000 38.6254 09/06/2018 122,000 38.1356 09/07/2018 47 38.0900

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 August 2018 until and including 7 September 2018 amounts to 1,336,179 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 September 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board