SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG (SHL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/10 12:12:53 pm
38.7 EUR   +0.56%
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

09/10/2018 | 11:55am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
10.09.2018 / 11:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 3 September 2018 until and including 7 September 2018, a number of 267,580 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 2 August 2018, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 August 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price
shares
09/03/2018 23,844 39.3131
09/04/2018 57,689 39.1967
09/05/2018 64,000 38.6254
09/06/2018 122,000 38.1356
09/07/2018 47 38.0900

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 August 2018 until and including 7 September 2018 amounts to 1,336,179 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 September 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 498 M
EBIT 2018 2 221 M
Net income 2018 1 289 M
Debt 2018 3 640 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 29,29
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 38 485 M
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,5 €
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Michael Sen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%44 458
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.27%95 044
DANAHER CORPORATION12.76%73 236
INTUITIVE SURGICAL47.41%61 192
ILLUMINA57.92%50 721
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION44.61%49 578
