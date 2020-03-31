Log in
03/31/2020 | 11:01am EDT
Siemens Healthineers RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer after Europe now Available in US as well, Joins Portfolio Aiding COVID-19 Efforts

Erlangen, Germany| Mar 31, 2020

Not for publication in the USA

  • Launched in Europe August 2019, Siemens Healthineers RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer - used for critically ill patients in acute care settings - receives U.S. FDA clearance.
  • The Siemens Healthineers blood gas portfolio is supporting COVID-19 response efforts, where blood gas testing plays a critical role in managing infected patients.
  • Blood gas testing is often required for ventilator-assisted patients and those undergoing evaluation for respiratory distress, providing insights into a patient's oxygenation level.

Siemens Healthineers announced today that its latest critical care testing solution, the RAPIDPoint® 500e Blood Gas Analyzer, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is now available in the U.S., Europe and countries requiring the CE mark. The analyzer generates blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin results, which are used to diagnose and monitor critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, operating room, or emergency room.

'Point-of-care teams monitoring respiratory conditions in critical care settings need a blood gas testing solution that delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies. A safe operating environment amid growing concerns about cybersecurity threats in healthcare is also important,' said Christoph Pedain, Head of Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. 'The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has become a trusted instrument in Europe's endeavor to combat COVID-19 and to help address an unprecedented demand for blood gas testing in affected respiratory patients.'

The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer is an essential instrument supporting COVID-19 response efforts, where blood gas testing plays a critical role in managing infected patients and monitoring their respiratory distress. Routine blood gas testing is also performed when patients require mechanical ventilation. Arterial blood gas tests provide the status of a patient's oxygenation levels and enable healthcare providers to determine whether adjustments to ventilator settings or other treatments are required.

The analyzer elevates confidence in patient results with Integri-sense™ Technology, a comprehensive series of automated functional checks designed to deliver accurate test results at the point-of-care.

'As an ICU physician, I know that the values I am handed during an emergency allow me to confidently make life-saving decisions. The RAPIDPoint system is easy to use and allows me to not worry about the machine and focus my attention on my patients,' said Dr. Daniel Martin, Royal Free Hospital, London. Additionally, the RAPIDPoint 500e Analyzer integrates seamlessly into hospital networks with the Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Ecosystem™, which offers convenient, remote management of operators and devices located across multiple sites.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of Healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostic, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 52,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Contact

Kimberly Nissen
Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Healthcare

+1 (610) 241-2129
kimberly.nissen@siemens-healthineers.com

Thorsten Opderbeck
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Karlheinz Kaske Straße 5
91052 Erlangen

+49 173 6178107
thorsten.opderbeck@siemens-healthineers.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Healthineers AG published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 15:00:04 UTC
