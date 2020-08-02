Siemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 bln deal for Varian

* Agreed deal seeks to create cancer treatment leader by
2025
* Siemens to provide bridge financing for subsidiary
Healthineers
* Healthineers plans to raise half of deal costs via rights
issue
* Medtech group reports weaker Q3 results, but maintains
guidance
MUNICH/BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German health group Siemens
Healthineers said on Sunday it was buying U.S cancer
treatment device maker Varian Medical Systems Inc for
$16.4 billion, giving it a foothold in the oncology sector.
The takeover seeks to create a global leader in cancer care
solutions by 2025. Industrial conglomerate Siemens,
which spun off Healthineers in 2018 but retains control, said it
will provide bridge financing for the deal.
Under the agreed transaction, Siemens Healthineers will
acquire all shares in Varian for $177.50 each in cash,
representing a 24% premium to the U.S. company's closing price
on Friday and 42% above its 30-day weighted average.
"With this takeover, we are significantly strengthening our
position - in addition to cardiology and neurology - in the
field of oncology," Chief Financial Officer Jochen Schmitz told
Reuters in an interview.
Through the deal, Siemens Healthineers is addressing a
long-term rise in the incidence of cancer - from 14 million
cases worldwide in 2010 to a forecast 25 million in 2030.
That translates into an addressable market of $20 billion
that is forecast to grow at an annual rate of between 6% and
10%, the company said in a presentation on the deal.
The transaction, first reported by Bloomberg, is subject to
approval by Varian shareholders and regulators. It is expected
to close in the first half of 2021 and be accretive to Siemens
Healthineers' adjusted basic earnings per share within 12 months
of that.
"With Siemens Healthineers, we will transform care for a
greater number of patients worldwide, as well as broaden
opportunities for our employees as part of a larger and more
global organization," Varian President and Chief Executive
Officer Dow Wilson said.
BALANCE SHEET SUPPORT
Conglomerate Siemens is effectively putting its balance
sheet to work to fund the deal, providing a bridging loan of
15.2 billion euros ($17.9 billion) to Healthineers.
The medical technology unit aims to replace 50% of that
through a rights issue this year, subject to market conditions.
Siemens said in its statement that it expressly welcomed the
deal and would raise the money for the bridging loan by issuing
bonds. As a result, its stake in Healthineers would be diluted
to about 72% from 85%.
Healthineers also pre-released fiscal third quarter results
instead of on Monday due to the acquisition announcement. They
showed its revenue declined 6.9% year-on-year on a comparable
basis to 3.3 billion euros due to the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
Its adjusted operating margin was 13.9%, down 1.2 percentage
points from the same period a year earlier, while adjusted basic
earnings per share fell 21% to 30 euro cents.
The company said it expects revenue to be flat in fiscal
2020 while adjusted basic earnings per share are seen at between
1.54 and 1.62 euros, compared to 1.70 euros last year, assuming
the business environment does not deteriorate further.
($1 = 0.8493 euros)
(Additional reporting by Joern Poltz
Editing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)