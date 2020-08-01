Log in
Siemens Healthineers AG    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Siemens Healthineers in advanced talks to buy Varian for $15 billion - Bloomberg News

08/01/2020 | 10:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Staff work on magnetic resonance imaging machines at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen

German group Siemens Healthineers AG is in advanced talks to purchase Varian Medical Systems Inc, a maker of devices and software for treating cancer, in a deal that will value the medical device maker at about $15 billion (11.5 billion pounds), Bloomberg News reported late on Saturday.

The deal could be announced in the coming days, the report added, citing sources.

The talks could still fall apart, according to Bloomberg.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Varian, based in Palo Alto, California, is focused on developing and delivering innovative cancer treatments and has 10,000 employees. In 2019, it reported total revenue of $3.2 billion.

Siemens Healthineers, a spinoff from Siemens AG in 2018, makes X-ray, ultrasound and MRI equipment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.38% 108.32 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.59% 43.955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 3.18% 142.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 786 M 17 405 M 17 405 M
Net income 2020 1 415 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net Debt 2020 3 985 M 4 691 M 4 691 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 43 858 M 51 885 M 51 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,39 €
Last Close Price 43,96 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.65%51 885
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.42%163 490
DANAHER CORPORATION32.79%144 578
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.95%80 214
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.90.76%60 477
ILLUMINA, INC.15.20%56 178
