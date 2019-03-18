Log in
Siemens : GAIL (India) Limited to equip its gas turbines with Siemens Remote Diagnostic Services

03/18/2019 | 02:54am EDT

Siemens Limited will install state-of-the-art Remote Diagnostic Services (RDS) for GAIL (India) Limited covering gas turbines installed across Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) pipeline and Vijaipur C2/C3 Plant. The scope includes supply of RDS hardware, site installation and commissioning including three years' remote Operational Service Desk (OSD) and Help-desk services. The 24/7, year-around accessible OSD will be equipped with machine learning tools and manned by technical experts to provide faster, higher quality troubleshooting and guidance for problem resolution.

GAIL is the largest state-owned gas transmission and distribution company of India and plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the country.

Prashant Jain, Head, Power Generation Services, Siemens Limited, said, 'Reliable and efficient operations, specially of critical assets, are key to a profitable and sustainable business for gas transmission utilities. Siemens has an experience of monitoring over a thousand oil & gas and industrial rotating equipment across 80 countries through Remote Diagnostic Services. We take great pride in partnering GAIL in their quest for enhancing availability, reliability and efficiency.'​

Siemens' RDS solution combines asset data with OEM industry expertise to deliver information that allows faster and accurate predictive analysis for effective decisions. This enables improved operational planning to increase availability, mitigate risks and optimize operational costs. It comprises a suite of tools and processes that enables Siemens toremotely access and review 'real-time' operational and diagnostics data from installed equipment, detect early changes in operational condition through data analysis and provide recommendations.

Contact for journalists:

Siemens Ltd., Media Relations
Bijesh Kamath
Phone: +91 22 3967 7537, 3967 7000
E-mail: bijesh.kamath@siemens.com
Follow Siemens India on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemensindia

Disclaimer

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:53:02 UTC
