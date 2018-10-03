Siemens : Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for the Pune Metro project

The consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company), and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services), has been awarded the contract by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, today handed over the Letter of Award to the consortium at a ceremony held in Mumbai, in the presence of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, along with government officials and other senior leaders from Siemens and Tata.

The elevated metro line will originate from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, travel via Balewadi to Shivajinagar. Hinjewadi is Pune's fastest growing IT industrial hub providing employment to over 4,00,000 people. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model after the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017. The construction is scheduled to commence by June 2019 and completed within a time span of three years. Tata Projects will be the EPC partner supporting the consortium.

Mr. Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace, Tata Sons, said, 'This project is a true representation of our expertise and capabilities of delivering on long-term and large infrastructure projects. With the support of our partners, we are confident of meeting the expectations and requirements of the project as per the scheduled timelines. The Pune Metro will significantly transform the way people of Pune will commute in the future and will also bring in economic benefits and employment along the route.'

Mr. Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, 'Siemens has been partnering India for over 150 years in the areas of electrification and automation. It has been contributing to India's long-term growth story through its sustainable technologies, deep solution expertise, global project experience and strong local manufacturing presence. We are delighted to be a consortium partner with Tata Group in implementing this project, which will positively impact the quality of life for the people of Pune.'

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world, with great potential in India. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.

About TRIL Urban Transport

TRIL Urban Transport Pvt. Ltd., a Tata Group company, was set up for development and implementation of Urban Transport Projects under Public-Private-Partnership model. The company will focus on roads, urban transport, electric vehicles, and smart cities.

About Siemens Financial Services

Siemens Financial Services is the financing arm of Siemens. For further information on Siemens Financial Services, please visit www.siemens.com/finance.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

