SIEMENS LTD

(SIEMENS)
Siemens : sharpens focus on Innovation and Start-Ups to enhance digitalization offerings

05/27/2019

Siemens India announced that it will accelerate efforts to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. Siemens is also opening the India office for Next47, an independent global venture firm committed to helping connect Siemens customers to startup innovation from around the world.

4,000 IoT and software experts will collaborate with teams around the world to conceptualize, develop, test and bring-to-market applications in the areas of Smart Urban Infrastructure, Digital Enterprise, Connected Mobility, Future of Energy and Artificial Intelligence. The IoT solutions developed in India will complement the work done at the MindSphere Application Centers, based in Pune, Noida and Gurgaon where software developers, data specialists and engineers work together with Siemens customers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning.

Siemens also announced the opening of a Next47 office in Bangalore. Next47 is an independent global venture firm committed to helping connect Siemens customers to startup innovation from around the world.

Dr Roland Busch, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Siemens AG, said, 'India is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalization strategy. Research and Software Development in India coupled with the sharpened focus on Start-Up innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies. With our unique IoT platform, comprising an advanced technology stack, domain know-how and an inclusive innovation ecosystem, Siemens is well prepared to support India into the digital age.'​

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, 'India needs to harness digitalization to optimize manufacturing growth. We are seeing an acceleration in interest and demand from customers for our digitalization portfolio. IoT enabled applications are the need of the hour and will focus on contributing to customers' efforts to maximize the potential with digitalization through data insights.'

Siemens Innovation Day 2019 showcased innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. It was a platform for dialogue around output-driven, market-oriented technological and business innovations. Siemens experts from Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Gas and Power, Mobility, Corporate Technology and Next47 also shared the latest innovations, industry trends, and demonstrated how Siemens solutions create value for customers and society.

Contact for journalists:

Siemens Ltd., Media Relations
Bijesh Kamath
Phone: +91 22 3967 7537, 3967 7000
E-mail: bijesh.kamath@siemens.com
Follow Siemens India on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemensindia

Disclaimer

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC
