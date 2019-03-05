Log in
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present at Cowen and Company Health Care Conference

03/05/2019

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Frederick C. Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019, 11:20 a.m. EDT, in Boston.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investors.SiennaBio.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing unconventional scientific innovations to patients whose lives remain compromised by their disease. We draw upon our deep knowledge and experience in drug development across multiple therapeutic areas as we build a unique, diversified, multi-asset portfolio of therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in specific tissues, with an initial focus on one of the most important ‘immune’ tissues, the skin. We are leading the way with our novel technology platform, Topical by Design™, applying a scientific design process to create potent targeted pharmacologically active molecules that are directed toward a specific target tissue and a select disease pathway, and with minimal to no systemic exposure. At Sienna, we are going where it still matters for patients.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SiennaBio.com.

Contact:

Investors
Sean Andrews
sandrews@siennabio.com
818-629-2244

Media
Caroline Van Hove
cvanhove@siennabio.com
818-575-6250

Sienna Logo wR.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -66,5 M
Net income 2018 -71,0 M
Finance 2018 37,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 72,9 M
Chart SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1 020%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick C. Beddingfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith R. Leonard Chairman
Majed Kheir Vice President-Operations
John W. Smither Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul F. Lizzul Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC23.71%73
GILEAD SCIENCES4.64%84 196
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%49 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%47 195
GENMAB10.54%10 847
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.31%10 458
