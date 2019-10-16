Log in
SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED    SDX

SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

(SDX)
Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : CEO Appointment

10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
17-Oct-2019

Melbourne, Australia, 16 October 2019:Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (ASX:SDX) ('Sienna' or 'the Company'), has today advised that Matthew Hoskin will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and will be replaced by Carl Stubbings, currently a non-executive director.

Geoff Cumming, chairman of Sienna Cancer Diagnostics, said: 'On behalf of the Board and the team at Sienna, I would like to sincerely thank Matthew for his contribution to and leadership of the company over the past five years, first as Chief Operating Officer and more recently as Chief Executive Officer.'

Carl Stubbings will take up the role of CEO with immediate effect. Carl has been a non executive Director of Sienna since 2011. Carl is a highly experienced senior leader in the biotechnology and diagnostics industries, with a focus on commercialisation, sales, marketing, and business development. His most recent role was as CEO of BCAL, a private company developing a breast cancer diagnostic. He has also recently served as a Commercialisation Lead at Minomic, which has commercialised a prostate cancer diagnostic, and a non-executive Director of ASX-listed Analytica (ASX.ALT). He was previously the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Focus Diagnostics Inc, a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics, and chief Business Officer at Benitec Biopharma (ASX.BLT / NASDAQ code: BNTC).

Disclaimer

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:03 UTC
