Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Limited    SDX   AU000000SDX1

SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

(SDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : and VivaZome to Evaluate EXO-NETᵀᴹ for VivaZome's Exosome-based Therapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:25pm EST
08-Nov-2019
  • VivaZome is developing exosome-based therapies for debilitating and/or life-threatening diseases
  • Initial targeted therapy is for the treatment for Critical Limb Ischaemia (CLI) - 4 million patients worldwide
  • VivaZome will assess Sienna's proprietary EXO-NET™ exosome capture technology to isolate exosomes that will be developed as a treatment for CLI

Melbourne, Australia, 8 November 2019: Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: SDX) ('Sienna' or 'the Company'), a medical technology company developing and commercialising innovative In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests, has entered into an agreement with Melbourne-based VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd ('VivaZome') to assist in the development of a commercial and scalable purification process for VivaZome's exosome-based therapies.

This will be the first potential therapeutic application of Sienna's capture technology, EXO-NETTM. Sienna will provide EXO-NET beads which rapidly and specifically capture exosomes, potentially enabling the development of a commercial purification process for exosomes used in treatment therapies.

Exosomes are small particles released by cells. They are a key effector in communication between cells and have the potential to become an off-the-shelf medicine without the technical problems of cell therapies. VivaZome is developing a large-scale, advanced manufacturing process for exosome production and purification, and needs a highly efficient method for separation and concentration of exosomes in cell culture supernatant. Sienna's EXO-NET platform has the potential to fufill this important step in the commercial development of therapeutic exosomes.

'We are excited to be playing a role in the development of this important therapeutic with VivaZome. Utilising EXO-NET in the commercial development of a therapeutic application highlights the versatility of Sienna's Net Technology' said Sienna's Chief Executive Officer, Carl Stubbings.

'VivaZome believes this an exciting opportunity to work with Sienna to develop an effective and scalable commercial process to bring therapeutic exosomes into routine use' said VivaZome's Chief Executive Officer, Dr David Haylock.

Disclaimer

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS
11/07SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : and VivaZome to Evaluate EXO-NETᵀᴹ for V..
PU
10/30SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : and Minomic Enter Collboration Agreement to Develop ..
PU
10/16SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : CEO Appointment
PU
10/07SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : signs lease for new premises to facilitate execution..
PU
2017SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS : Appendix 4E & 2017 Financial Report Release
PU
2017SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS (ASX : SDX) CEO, Matthew Hoskin, discusses its diagnos..
FI
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 10,1 M
Chart SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Stubbings Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey James Cumming Chairman
Anthony Di Pietro Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David J. Earp Non-Executive Director
Helen Fisher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED-41.67%7
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.71.99%6 010
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION80.57%4 764
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.140.11%2 682
INVITAE CORPORATION43.40%1 509
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.9.66%1 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group