Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Sienna Resources Inc    SIE   CA82621E1060

SIENNA RESOURCES INC

(SIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Resources Inc. Closes Placement of $428,500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: HRJ1) (OTC Pink: HBNRF) (the "Company") has closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 8,570,000 units at five cents per unit for gross proceeds of $428,500. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, exercisable at five cents per share until July 2, 2024. An aggregate finders' fee of $10,000 and 200,000 Broker Warrants were paid in connection with the private placement. The Broker Warrants are each exercisable at five cents per share until July 2, 2024. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on November 3, 2019. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's working capital. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on June 24, 2019. Please refer to that news release.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, "We are pleased to close this placement, as it was filled by existing shareholders only. We are expecting to commence drilling on our flagship Slattberg Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project shortly and expect a very active second half of 2019."

The Company has granted three million incentive stock options to directors and officers at an exercise price of 7.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information

Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46037


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIENNA RESOURCES INC
05:25pSienna Resources Inc. Closes Placement of $428,500
NE
06/24Sienna Resources to Raise $500,000
NE
06/17Sienna Resources to Commence drilling on Flagship Slattberg Nickel-Copper-Cob..
NE
06/17Sienna Resources to Commence drilling on Flagship Slättberg Nickel-Copper-Cob..
GL
03/01Sienna Resources Amends Terms on Slättberg Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Sw..
NE
More news
Chart SIENNA RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Sienna Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC10.00%2
BHP GROUP LTD21.76%139 817
BHP GROUP PLC23.06%139 817
RIO TINTO31.78%105 225
RIO TINTO LIMITED33.49%105 225
ANGLO AMERICAN29.65%40 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About