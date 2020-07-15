Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Sienna Resources Inc.    SIE   CA82621E1060

SIENNA RESOURCES INC.

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Resources Intersects Additional Nickel-Copper-PGE Sulfide Mineralization at Its Slattberg Ni-Cu-PGE Project in Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from its 2020 drill program on the Slättberg nickel-copper-PGE project in southern Sweden. The 2020 program consisted of three diamond drill totaling 707.9 meters drilled in two separate target areas and at greater depths than tested by previous programs (see Sienna New Release dated June 1 and June 30, 2020). All three holes intersected nickel-rich sulfide mineralization, including mineralization present in veins and in sulfide-matrix breccias, similar to styles of mineralization seen in earlier drill holes. The 2020 program results demonstrate that mineralization continues at depth in key target areas on the property.

The Slättberg West target hosts the most contiguous sulfide body defined to date, where each of the previous drill campaigns intersected massive sulfide mineralization. 2020 drill holes SIE20-001 and SIE20-002 targeted downward continuations of the PGE-Ni-Cu massive sulfide mineralization intersected previously the Slättberg West target. Drill hole SIE20-003 targeted platinum-rich sulfide mineralization intercepted in previous drilling at the Slättberg East target.

Mineralized intervals from the three 2020 drill holes include:

  • SIE20003: 0.3m @ 1.25% Ni, 0.08% Cu, 0.02% Co, and 0.20ppm PGE (Pd+Pt)

  • SIE20001: 3.15m @ 0.27% Ni, 0.32% Cu, 0.02% Co, and 0.20ppm PGE (Pd+Pt)

  • SIE20001: 2.02m @ 0.32% Ni, 0.19% Cu, 0.04% Co, and 0.20ppm PGE (Pd+Pt)

  • SIE20002: 1.7m @ 0.26% Ni, 0.27% Cu, 0.03% Co, and 0.23ppm PGE (Pd+Pt)

Styles of mineralization at Slättberg consist of veins and brecciated masses of nickel, copper and PGE-enriched sulfide mineralization associated with a swarm of mafic dikes. Many of the zones of sulfide mineralization exhibit brecciated textures indicative of remobilization from an as-of-yet undiscovered source sulfide mineralization in the area. The 2020 program demonstrates that this mineralization continues at depth at Slättberg West and Slättberg East. Further exploration is needed to identify the ultimate source(s) of this mineralization.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc. states, "We are pleased to have our drill results back from Slättberg completed on schedule and on budget. We are experiencing a very strong junior mining market and we expect to be active on multiple projects in the summer. These are exciting times in the junior mining space and we plan on capitalizing on this renewed excitement to the benefit our shareholders."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/59820_image1_560.jpg


Figure 1: Long section Slättberg West

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/59820_image1.jpg

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59820


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
03:05aSienna Resources Intersects Additional Nickel-Copper-PGE Sulfide Mineralizati..
NE
07/01SIENNA RESOURCES : Drill Program Completed On Sienna's PGE-Ni-Cu Slattberg Proje..
AQ
06/30Drill Program Completed on Sienna's PGE-Ni-Cu Slättberg Project in Sweden
NE
06/02RETRANSMISSION : Drill Program Has Now Commenced on Sienna's Flagship PGE-Ni-Cu ..
NE
06/01Drill Program has now Commenced on Sienna's Flagship PGE-Ni-Cu Slättberg Proj..
NE
06/01Drill Program has now Commenced on Sienna's Flagship PGE-Ni-Cu Slättberg Proj..
GL
05/26RETRANSMISSION : Sienna Resources Acquires the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in F..
GL
05/25Sienna Resources Acquires the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in Finland
GL
05/20Sienna Resources Engages Arctic Drilling AS of Norway for Multihole Drill Pro..
NE
05/20Sienna Resources Engages Arctic Drilling AS of Norway for Multihole Drill Pro..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,41 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2019 0,47 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,94 M 2,89 M 2,90 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC.100.00%3
BHP GROUP-4.73%121 441
RIO TINTO PLC7.14%100 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.46%30 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.75%19 800
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC32.85%9 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group