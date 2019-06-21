Sientra : Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase is One of First Locations to Offer New miraDry

MIAMI, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase is pleased to announce the launch of breakthrough technology, miraDry. Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase is one of the first locations in the area to provide miraDry, which is clinically proven to eliminate sweat and odor glands.

miraDry is the first and only FDA-cleared treatment for bothersome underarm sweat, hair, and odor. The miraDry system's unique miraWave™ technology delivers precise microwave energy at the dermal-fat interface, to safely heat and destroy sweat and odor glands and hair follicles. miraDry has been used in over 150,000 treatments worldwide with an excellent safety record. "The best part of this treatment is that it is non-surgical, and clinically proven results can be noticed almost immediately. It is definitely a life changer!" says Dr. Annie Gonzalez, Medical Director at Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase.

The miraDry treatment has been proven, in multiple rigorously controlled studies and in over 100,000 commercial treatments, to deliver excellent efficacy, a strong safety profile, and high patient satisfaction. "We are excited to offer this breakthrough technology at our practice and look forward to helping many of our patients," says Dr. Gonzalez.

Please visit www.BowesDermatology.com or call 305-856-6519 for more information on Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase and miraDry at www.miraDry.com.

About miraDry

miraDry, Inc., a subsidiary of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), is a medical aesthetics company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company's commercial product, the miraDry® system and treatment, uses thermal energy to permanently reduce sweat, odor and hair. Patients experience immediate results with as little as one treatment, with little to no downtime, in one hour.

The clinically proven miraDry treatment garners high patient satisfaction with a 90% all-time "Worth It" rating on RealSelf.com. As sweat glands in the treated areas are gone for good, miraDry offers a permanent reduction of excess sweat with lasting efficacy.

Over 37 million U.S. consumers are bothered by sweat, and 15 million U.S. consumers are interested in the miraDry treatment. Over 100,000 miraDry treatments have been performed. The miraDry procedure is available through an elite network of miraDry providers worldwide.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over two decades. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com .

